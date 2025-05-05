Twitch streamer Mike From PA seemingly advocates violence against Ethan Klein, saying latter won't stop unless he's "bleeding out his mouth"

A video of Twitch streamer Mike From PA, also known as "Central_Committee," seemingly advocating for violence against Ethan Klein has gone viral. On May 4, 2025, a one-minute-15-second video surfaced on X, in which Mike From PA reacted to Morgan "Frogan's" YouTube video titled, Ethan Klein vs. iDubbbz, explained.

Ad

According to Mike From PA, the "only thing" that could "knock out" people like Ethan Klein is a "rod" or a "stick." Furthermore, the content creator stated that the H3 Podcast host will not stop until he is "bleeding out the corner of his mouth":

"Can I say something? I really like that these people did this. But I got to be honest - with my experience in my life, with people like Ethan, the only thing that ever knocks them out of their f**king spiralling is the rod. It's the stick. It's not the carrot. Like, they feel... he feels like he is bullying you. He feels like he is hurting you. He's not going to stop until he's, you know, he's bleeding out of the corner of his mouth."

Ad

Trending

Claiming that he 'understands the value of empathy,' Mike From PA stated that Klein "needs to see some stars":

"And I get it! I want to be... I understand the value of empathy. I understand the value of trying to reach out to someone. To somebody like Ethan, he needs to see some stars before he's going to f**king back down. You know? And so I just would not do this."

Ad

Mike From PA went on to say that unless the 39-year-old podcaster "feels depression," he is "not going to stop":

"I know that a lot of them have since come out and said, 'Well, that didn't work.' Because they legitimately tried. And so, I don't think that they were wrong when they tried this. With people like Ethan Klein, until he feels depression, he's not going to stop."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This seems pretty bad!!" - Asmongold and Tectone react to Mike From PA seemingly advocating violence against Ethan Klein

Twitch streamers Zack "Asmongold" and John "Tectone" have shared their thoughts on Mike From PA seemingly advocating for violence against Ethan Klein.

While Asmongold stated that the content creator's opinions "seem pretty bad," Tectone tagged Twitch CEO Dan Clancy and inquired whether the livestreaming platform would take action against Mike From PA.

Ad

They wrote:

"This seems pretty bad!!" Asmongold wrote.

"So @djclancy999 we gonna do something here?" Tectone commented.

In November 2024, Mike From PA's Twitch channel got suspended after a video, in which he seemingly threatened political commentator Steven "Destiny," went viral.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More