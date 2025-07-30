"Everybody knows that": Asmongold reacts to MSNBC mention after saying Trump is "acting guilty" over Epstein files fiasco

Political commentator and streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; recently reacted to his being mentioned on the MSNBC news channel. The mention happened during a segment about the mounting pressure against United States President Donald Trump regarding his handling of the files uncovered as part of the ongoing criminal proceedings against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.After Asmongold recently criticized Donald Trump for delays in the release of the documents, and claimed that the current administration had &quot;burned through all of their goodwill,&quot; his take was mentioned by Angelo Carusone, an American author and the President of Media Matters for America (a nonprofit media watchdog) on MSNBC.In response, during a broadcast on July 30, 2025, Asmongold doubled down on his original take about Donald Trump, stating that it was obvious for him to make his original comment, as it is supposedly common knowledge:&quot;Yeah, he's acting like he's guilty, ofcourse I'm saying that, everybody knows that, it's f**king obvious. It's not a surprise, yeah, what are we talking about?&quot;&quot;I try to be fair&quot;: Asmongold on supposedly being considered an &quot;unbiased third party&quot; by mainstream mediaOver the past year, Asmongold's broadcasts have shifted in content from covering internet and gaming-related drama to trending political topics and news. This has put his new content in line with that produced by political commentators like Steven &quot;Destiny&quot; and Hasan &quot;HasanAbi.&quot;Furthermore, his broadcasts and comments seem to be resonating with a large section of viewers on the multiple platforms he uses for streaming, making him an influential voice in the political sphere.Subsequently, the streamer seems to have been recognized by mainstream media as well, with his mention on MSNBC and him being viewed as a supposed &quot;unbiased third party&quot; leaving him surprised as well. Talking about how he's being perceived by the mainstream media, Asmongold stated:&quot;I can't believe that, that's crazy... It is crazy that I'm receieving positive maintstream media... like 'cause they're viewing me as like, kind of a more unbiased third party here. I think that he's saying like... yeah, look at this guy, he's unhappy, and that's it. MSNBC is saying that I'm not biased, that's crazy. Wow. I guess that's what happens when you're the pope of journalism. That's crazy, right? I can't believe it.&quot;Furthermore, he talked about what he intends to do as a political streamer as well:&quot;I try to be fair. I mean I don't think that necessarily it's about bias or not having bias. It's about being fair and honest, and that's what I try and do as much as possible.&quot;Recently, Asmongold claimed that he believes Donald Trump is a viewer of his broadcasts, and spoke out in support of the recent policy by the US President of institutionalizing individuals who are suffering from severe mental illnesses.