"Burned through all of their goodwill": Asmongold criticises Donald Trump for delays in release of the Epstein Files

Political commentator Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; recently opined on the delays in the release of the documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and his ongoing criminal case (regarding the sexual abuse of minors) under the presidency of Donald Trump. The President had promised to release the files while campaigning for the United States general elections held in 2024.However, despite Trump winning the election and subsequently taking office, the majority of the files remain closed to public view, with the President's seeming hesitancy to release the files raising eyebrows among political pundits.Addressing these concerns during his broadcast, Asmongold said:&quot;Oh wow, okay, is sh** gonna happen? The answer is probably f**king not, right? It's the same song and dance. Yes, I don't want to hear about how bad the thing is that you heard about behind closed doors that you can't talk about. I want to hear about the thing that you heard about behind closed doors, and I want the people that are doing it to go to jail.&quot;He then went on to claim that the current uncertainty about the release of files relating to the criminal proceedings against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell is eroding the faith and goodwill of the people of the United States:&quot;Like, again, I think they have burned through all of their goodwill and all of people's faith because of the delays on the Epstein files and the way Trump has acted regarding the Epstein files.&quot;&quot;How long is it going to take?&quot;: Asmongold talks about the release of the files related to investigations into Jeffrey EpsteinJeffrey Epstein is currently one of the most hotly debated topics in United States politics. A large chunk of this discussion is over the public disclosure of files and documents that have been unearthed as part of the criminal investigations that have taken place regarding the exploitation of minors at Epstein's hands and those of his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.As Trump had made the release of the files a major aspect of his presidential campaign, the failure to deliver on the promise, despite the Trump administration being in power for over six months, has even ardent supporters of the POTUS asking questions about when the documents will be made available.Talking about how the process of releasing the files being stretched longer than anticipated has left him irritated, Asmongold stated:&quot;Again, Trump did not champion releasing the Epstein files, but he appointed multiple people, including his own vice president, to come on and talk about the Epstein files. So yeah, that's it... Yeah, I just don't want to hear that or see that bullsh**. I think it's very f**king annoying, man. And so yeah, there it is.&quot;After a viewer pointed out that the Trump administration has been in power for only half a year, Asmongold responded, saying:&quot;They've been in office less than six months? Well, how long is it going to take? They've only got four years. And so yeah, they've got to push it pretty fast. Did you sign an NDA? Just fucking talk. This song and dance is bullshit. I'm sick of it. Yeah.&quot;Recently, Asmongold reacted to and expressed support for Trump's reported plans to institutionalize individuals with mental illnesses who &quot;pose a risk to themselves or the public.&quot;