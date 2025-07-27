"Golden age is almost here": Asmongold believes Donald Trump "very obviously" watches his livestream

Streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold,&quot; recognized for his political takes, recently claimed that American President Donald Trump was part of his viewer base. In the past, Asmon's politics have been referred to as right-wing. Some of his takes, like those on the incarceration system, for example, have been known to align with some Republican ideologies.On July 26, 2025, the streamer reacted to reports that Trump plans on institutionalizing individuals with mental illness &quot;who pose risks to themselves or the public.&quot; Asmongold reacted to this and spoke in support of the policy, suggesting that it marks the coming of a &quot;golden age&quot;:&quot;Put him in a box... and I guarantee you that the good days, the golden age, are almost here. All we need to do is put 2% of the population in institutions, in jail, and every problem in society will go away. 95% of the problems will go away.&quot;This isn't the first time Asmon has mentioned this particular strategy. Around mid-July 2025, he spoke on the benefits of jailing &quot;2% of the population&quot; in solving a majority of world issues.In this respect, the streamer mentioned how the Trump administration is reportedly significantly expanding cooperation with El Salvador:&quot;I'm not joking, look at El Salvador, [Trump] went and put everybody in jail, and all the problems stopped happening, what a f**king surprise. Aw! How? Who coulda guessed that? Very, very clearly, very obviously, Trump has been watching the streams.&quot;Tying it all together, Asmongold suggested that the US President's expanding institutionalization operations were inspired by his online broadcasts.Looking at an earlier instance of Asmongold's thoughts on &quot;putting people in jail&quot;On July 13, 2025, Asmon spoke about how the 2% policy is a baseline, and the incarceration percentage could potentially increase:&quot;As I said, guys, if we took 2% of the population and we just put them in jail, period. All of these problems would instantly go away... 2% would be the baseline... that would be the mandatory minimum.&quot;After @Awk20000 posted a clip of this, the streamer responded in the comments with a drawing that seemingly represented a bible verse, with the caption:&quot;Most people rejected His message. They hated Jesus because He told them the truth.&quot;In other news, Asmongold criticized Ludwig’s commentary on VShojo as disingenuous and irritating, arguing that Ludwig appeared to be echoing popular opinions merely to gain &quot;internet points.&quot;