Asmongold calls Ludwig 'fake and annoying' for trying to win "internet points" with his opinion on VShojo

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Jul 23, 2025 10:03 GMT
Asmongold wasn't amused with Ludwig's take on the VShojo controversy (Image via YouTube/Ludwig and YouTube/AsmongoldTV)

Twitch and Kick streamer Zack "Asmongold" has slammed fellow content creator Ludwig Ahgren after the latter described VShojo as a "terrorist organization." For context, on July 21, 2025, Ludwig commented via X on VShojo allegedly owing Ironmouse a "significant amount" of money, as well as the talent agency allegedly failing to pay over $500,000 to the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF).

The Mogul Money Live host wrote,

"I believe vshojo is a terrorist organization"
According to Asmongold, the online community was supposedly "very annoyed" with Ludwig because the Twitch and YouTube streamer "always tries to have" the safest opinion.

While claiming that the Los Angeles-based personality "repeats" the general consensus to win "internet points," Asmongold remarked:

"Why would...why? It's just... he's obviously, like...I think that people are very annoyed by Ludwig always trying to have the safe, like, he's waiting for everybody to decide on the same thing so he can repeat it back to them for internet points. It just seems kind of f**king fake! And by kind of, I mean completely f**king fake! It's so, so annoying!"
Furthermore, the former OTK (One True King) member challenged Ludwig to present "hot takes every once in a while."

"Please, come out with a hot take every once in a while, Ludwig? Okay? You don't have to wait for the entire internet to agree before you tell them what their opinion is. Okay? Jesus!
Asmongold claims to know what happened between Veibae and VShojo and their eventual falling out

During a livestream on July 22, 2025, Asmongold commented on popular VTuber Veibae's recent X post, in which she claimed "nothing changed" with VShojo's management over the past two years.

While saying she couldn't discuss the matter due to a "godawful NDA," Veibae stated:

"looks like nothings changed between 2023 and 2025 in terms of how the org management moves lmfao couldn’t and still can’t say s**t because of their godawful nda that i had to sign (i legally can’t bad mouth the company) but at least everyone now knows the reason why we left 👍🏻"
Timestamp - 00:50

In response, Asmongold claimed to know what happened between Veibae and VShojo, adding that he would spill the beans if the VTuber gave him permission:

"I could! I could say it...because I know what happened. They can let me know if they want me to say it. I'll say it! I'll say what happened. It'll be no problem! But I'm not going to do it unless people are okay with it."
Asmongold made headlines on July 14, 2025, after reportedly becoming one of the world's most-watched streamers.

Edited by Angad Sharma
