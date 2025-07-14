"His popularity genuinely vexes me": Netizens react as Asmongold reportedly becomes one of world's most-watched streamers

Just Chatting content creator Zack "Asmongold" has reportedly become one of the world's most-watched streamers. On July 13, 2025, X user @Dexerto reported that Asmongold had over 28.5 million hours of watch time between April 1, 2025, and June 30, 2025, making him the most-watched streamer in North America and second in the world.
According to the data released by Streams Charts, the former OTK (One True King) member was the most-watched North American livestreamer, followed by Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, Nicholas "Jynxzi," Kai Cenat, and Adin Ross.
Thousands of netizens on X have commented on the situation, with X user @lumbogg's opinion garnering over 32,000 likes. They wrote:
"His popularity genuinely vexes me, I just don’t understand why anyone would willingly choose to watch Asmongold over literally any other streamer. Like even before the grift he just seemed so bland and unlikeable I truly don’t get it. And even in his own category I just don’t see the appeal, if you really wanna watch an entertaining grifter that badly there are nutjobs out there who would genuinely blow your f**king mind with some of the s**t they say. Like bro put a real right-wing gem like Alex Jones on and my eyes are gonna be glued to the goddamn screen, but instead for some reason people flock to the guy who just sits and nods along to vaguely political YouTube videos all day."
Several other community members chimed in, with some explaining why they liked to follow Zack for livestreaming content.
"hes relatable, as the world seeks to disempower men, he offers a place where at the very least, theyre taken a bit more seriously than hated" X user @Meta_TheGame wrote.
"He’s super likable and occasionally says something amusing or witty here and there. Most streamers genuinely don’t seem down to earth or likable literally at all" X user @wooser0 posted.
"He's funny." X user @GldnRtrvrInSpc remarked.
"Asmongolds genuine, he’s authentic too himself. And he’s f**kin hilarious." X user @YungK411 commented.
Asmongold recently claimed that 2% of the population should be put in jail
On July 13, 2025, a one-minute-six-second video from Asmongold's livestream surfaced on X, in which he claimed that 2% of the population should be imprisoned while reacting to a YouTube video titled the death of 24 hour america - why nothing stays open late.
The Texan expressed his belief that imprisoning 2% of the population would make "all of these problems instantly go away," and added:
"As I said, guys, if we took 2% of the population and we just put them in jail. Period. All of these problems would instantly go away. Every problem like this would immediately disappear."
Asmongold made headlines on July 11, 2025, when he explained why he supported the idea of deporting all unskilled illegal workers from the United States.