"They're just going to get replaced by robots": Asmongold explains why he supports deporting all unskilled illegal laborers from the US

A video of Twitch and Kick streamer Zack "Asmongold" explaining why he supports deporting all unskilled illegal laborers from the United States has surfaced on social media. On July 10, 2025, X user @Awk20000 posted a 43-second video from the content creator's recent Just Chatting livestream.

In it, the Austin, Texas-based personality reacted to X user @MarioNawfal's video from July 6, 2025, which showed a $500,000 machine that "prints houses with concrete." After hearing the video narrator say that the printer "works nonstop" to build a house, Asmongold stated:

"You hear that? No breaks. No unions. No raises. No overtime pay. That's right."

The former OTK (One True King) member then spoke up on why he supports deporting all unskilled illegal labor, remarking:

"This is the reason why I support deporting all unskilled illegal labor. But this is actually the reason why... is because I know they're just going to get replaced by robots and they're just going to be sitting around doing f**king nothing."

Asmongold's attention was then drawn to his Twitch chat, where one of his viewers stated that the machine wouldn't be able to construct tall buildings. The content creator replied:

"'You can't build tall buildings.' How many tall buildings do you need? 'That's the thing, expensive manufacturing a machine, might take more than five or six or seven years.' Yeah, I know. It'll take a bit. It'll take a while."

Timestamp - 03:09:57

Not the first time Asmongold has shared his thoughts on immigrants in the US

Asmongold made headlines on March 17, 2025, when he discussed his views on immigrants in the United States. While reacting to videos, the Twitch streamer stated that non-US citizens who commit crimes more serious than jaywalking should be deported.

He elaborated:

"I think that if you're in this country and you commit any crime that's worse than jaywalking and you're not a citizen, I want you deported. Yup! Get the f**k out! If you can't act right and if you can't follow the law, get the f**k out of the country! We have enough criminals and enough problems as it is, we don't need new people."

In other news, Asmongold recently hinted at a major controversy between OTK members and Matthew "Mizkif," adding that he would be prepared to "correct the record" if streamers involved in the situation "lie or misrepresent anything."

