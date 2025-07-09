Asmongold hints at major controversy between Mizkif and OTK members, says he'll be ready to "correct the record"

Twitch and Kick star Zack "Asmongold" has hinted at a major drama involving Matthew "Mizkif" and OTK (One True King) members. During his recent livestream, Asmongold reacted to a video posted by X user @Awk20000, in which John "Tectone" expressed his belief that Mizkif does not have any friends in 2025.

While claiming that the New Jersey-born personality was not his friend, Tectone said:

"Yeah, I don't really think anybody's actually friends with Miz, to be honest. Yeah, at least not in 2025. Yeah. I don't really know anybody... yeah. That's okay, though. It doesn't matter.

"But, I do like how people always say, 'Hey, nice what you're saying about your friend.' I want to make this very clear - I'm not friends with him at all. I tried, it didn't work, like, three years ago. But, yeah, I like friends who treat me well. Right? That's pretty much it."

Commenting on the situation, Asmongold stated that streamers have been "crashing out" against one another in recent times. He then claimed that the individuals involved in the situation would "say s**t about each other in a bit":

"I know. You guys don't know... yet. Oh, man, I can guarantee you, bro, they've been crashing out on each other a while. People are going to be saying some s**t about each other in a bit."

"We need a good, clean fight" - Asmongold says he will "correct the record" if any streamer "lies or misrepresents anything" after hinting at drama involving Mizkif and OTK members

Asmongold continued by describing what he would do if any of the streamers involved in the situation "lied or misrepresented anything." The Austin, Texas-based content creator said:

"I will say this - if any of these guys drop receipts on each other, and anybody lies or misrepresents anything, I will be there to correct the record. That's all I'm going to say. If anybody starts saying anything... I will be there. Yeah, we need a good, clean fight."

In other news, on July 5, 2025, Mizkif made headlines when Nick "Nmplol" claimed that the 30-year-old had not been with the organization he co-founded since 2023, adding that he had been terminated. Furthermore, Nmplol alleged that Mizkif had been lying to his online community, like he "does with everything else."

