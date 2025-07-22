"VShojo is a terrorist organization": Ludwig and other popular streamers react to Ironmouse and VShojo controversy

Popular streamers and content creators have commented on the recent controversy involving Ironmouse and VShojo. For those unaware, on July 21, 2025, Ironmouse announced her departure from the VTuber agency, claiming that she had not been paid a &quot;significant amount&quot; of money. Furthermore, the internet personality alleged that the organization owed over $500,000 to the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF).In an 11-minute-nine-second YouTube video titled, Why I left VShojo, Ironmouse said:&quot;I believe that I am owed a significant amount of funds, which I have not been paid. And, most importantly, the thing that hurts me the most is that the Immune Deficiency Foundation, which is the most important charity to me, and also the reason why I'm here today, is owed over half a million dollars from VShojo&quot;YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren shared his thoughts via an X post.&quot;I believe vshojo is a terrorist organization,&quot; he wrote.Professional voice actor and Ironmouse's friend Connor &quot;CDawgVA&quot; suggested that the American organization &quot;better get cycling&quot; to begin raising funds.&quot;Well, vshojo better get cycling and start raising some money. 🤡🤡&quot; CDawgVA wrote in his X post, dated July 21, 2025.Twitch and Kick streamer John &quot;Tectone&quot; shared a two-word response.&quot;F**k Vshojo,&quot; Tectone wrote in his X post, dated July 21, 2025.&quot;I was hurt&quot; - Twitch streamer CaseOh speaks on Ironmouse leaving VShojo and the agency allegedly owing over $500,000 to Immune Deficiency FoundationOn the same day (July 21, 2025), Twitch star Case &quot;CaseOh&quot; commented on Ironmouse's situation with VShojo during his Just Chatting and gaming livestream. While claiming to be &quot;hurt&quot; by the circumstances surrounding the VTuber, CaseOh stated:&quot;'Did you see Ironmouse left her talent agency? She said they owe over $500,000 to the Immune Deficiency Foundation.' I did see that. I was legitimately like, 'Bro, there's no way they did my homie Ironmouse like that.' I was hurt, no joke. I did see that. That was crazy, though.&quot;In other news, some VShojo-affiliated VTubers, including Michi Mochievee, AmaLee, Kuro, and Kson, among others, have removed the talent agency's name from their official X accounts following Ironmouse's departure. The situation prompted netizens to speculate on the virtual content creators' possible exit from the American organization.