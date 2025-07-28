"What in the fake tweet" — Nicki Minaj reacts to her alleged old tweet resurfacing where she requested Jay-Z to replace Desiree Perez over disrespect

On July 27, 2025, Nicki Minaj reacted to one of her allegedly old tweets from 2009 getting resurfaced on the internet by X page @BuzzingPop. The X page posted a screenshot of Nicki's tweet from over a decade ago, in which she requested that Jay-Z replace Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez due to perceived disrespect.Reacting to the resurfaced post, Nicki Minaj wrote in a currently deleted tweet:&quot;What in the fake tweet &amp; very silly imaginary scenario? 😩 If you go look at the tweets on this @BuzzingPop page you can probably guess who’s behind this, no? Ijs. I don’t know, tho. Not sure..🤨 Dear God, expose them. Strange tweets popping up, yall. 😬 running out of tricks.&quot;For context, in an alleged tweet dating back to May 11, 2009, the female rapper asked for Jay-Z to replace Desiree Perez and get a new manager for 40/40- an American chain of lounges and sports bars owned by Hov, in Jersey. While what transpired between Nicki and Desiree at the time isn't known, the rapper mentioned in her tweet:&quot;I guess she (Desiree Perez) ain't know when Nicki Minaj Leave da club EVERYBODY leaves the club...sorry Ray-J&quot;However, Nicki, who has now deleted multiple tweets supporting the theories of X users concerning the resurfaced tweet, had posted a Chucky GIF on an X user's claim.The X user mentioned that the alleged Nicki tweet about Jay-Z and Desiree Perez had fewer than 30 likes before it randomly showed up on everyone's feeds, adding that it was possible to set up tweets going up on certain dates, including past dates.What did Nicki Minaj say in her X rant against Jay-Z and Desiree Perez? Details explored amid an alleged resurfaced tweet concerning Roc Nation entitiesMonths after expressing discontent over Jay-Z's snubbing of New Orleans native Lil Wayne and choosing Kendrick Lamar for headlining the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, Nicki took to X in July 2025 to rekindle her feud with Hov.In a tweet dated July 9, 2025, Nicki Minaj accused Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez of ruining hip-hop, football, basketball, Instagram, touring, and Twitter. Addressing the key Roc Nation figures, the Tusa rapper wrote, &quot;the jig is up&quot;, adding that her tweet was for alleged and entertainment purposes only.On the same day, Nicki wrote a lengthy tweet targeting Desiree Perez, questioning that people's &quot;so called black savior&quot; Jay-Z has a Hispanic CEO who was pardoned by President Trump.In her tweet, the rapper mentioned that Trump granted a presidential pardon to Desiree Perez in 2021. Perez was charged in 1994 for drug distribution conspiracy and got 5 years' probation after cooperating with authorities. She later violated parole and served 9 months in 1999.Calling Perez &quot;Desirat&quot;, Nicki Minaj questioned if she wasn't a Democrat, adding that she thought Black people hated Trump supporters. Moreover, she also questioned if Jay-Z ever campaigned for former Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming that Hov has benefited from the Democratic Party.Telling her followers that there was a possibility that Jay-Z and Desiree Perez had hoodwinked them, Nicki Minaj referred to Hov as 'Mr. Jigga' and wrote:&quot;But what did Mr. Jigga man do to help yall win the election???? He’s above speaking out to help his party? Or was it not his party? Is it just about who can benefit him &amp; Desirat at the time???? Oh black ppl it looks like the Jigga man &amp; Desirat played yall once again. LMFAO. The jig is up.&quot;In her series of tweets expressing her discontent with Desiree Perez and Jay-Z, Nicki accused Hov of owing her somewhere between 100-200 million in a tweet dated July 9, 2025.The Barbie World rapper's tweet concerned her deal with Jay-Z's company, Tidal, in which Nicki reportedly held a 3% share and wasn't given its worth when the company was sold in 2021.