"Didn't want to make it explicit": Nicki Minaj blames her short dress for failing to recreate her own viral high school pose

Nicki Minaj finally joined the trend of recreating her own viral high school pose. The rapper posted a clip of herself trying to do the pose but not quite pulling it off. This trend has been around for quite some time now. Addressing her failed attempt at her own pose, Nicki took to Instagram on August 5 and wrote:&quot;About that pose…. Ummm 😟 this Chanel dress was just a tad shorter than I thought &amp; the thongs definitely didn't help. Didn't want to make it explicit. 😬 Both feet on the ground tho. Ten toes. Ima put on a diff outfit that won't show so much skin &amp; do it again for you guys later. 💗🙏🏽🎀 love ✊🏾 &quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the video, Nicki Minaj was seen wearing a little black dress and high heels while trying to do the viral high school pose. For those unfamiliar, this pose was first done by Nicki in the music video for her 2013 song High School, which also featured Lil Wayne. The video Nicki posted also received numerous reactions from her fans, who filled the comment section with positive remarks even though the rapper couldn't pull off the pose, citing concerns about her outfit. Around the same time she posted the video on Instagram, she also shared a tweet about the same thing. In the tweet, the rapper wrote:Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJLINKBoth arms should be down. Both feet, too. 10 toes. But the dress would ride up if I did that position. We gon throw on a diff ensemble so yall can get the full vision another day. Tae was my photog we got that in 5 mins &amp; was like aww naw fuk that 😩 but I kept my word 😬🩰🫶🏽🎀Currently, several celebrities have jumped on this trend. The list includes Porsha Williams, Angela Simmons, Ciara, and Johnni Blaze.Everything to know about Nicki Minaj's viral high school pose trendAs mentioned, the viral high school pose was first popularized by Nicki Minaj in her 2013 music video. In the original clip, Nicki was posing by the poolside wearing a pink bikini and high heels. Somehow, a snippet of it resurfaced on TikTok last month and started going viral. It quickly became a trend where people tried to copy the pose.The snippet went so viral that the top comments under the music video on YouTube included many discussing the viral pose. As of now, the video has already gained over 350 million views and more than 2 million likes. New variations of the iconic pose emerged, with one popular version showing people balancing on stacked dumbbells.According to The New York Post, people recreated the pose using wine bottles, beer cans, and traffic cones. Many comments expressed admiration for the precision and balance of those who managed to pull off the pose successfully.A budding Russian influencer sustained injuries while doing the viral Nicki Minaj-inspired posePeople have been trying different variations of Nicki Minaj's high school pose. However, it hasn't always been successful. 32-year-old aspiring influencer and mother Mariana Barutkina injured herself while attempting to replicate this viral Nicki Minaj-inspired pose.According to reports from The New York Post, Mariana tried to do this pose just a few weeks after giving birth. Her version of the pose involved balancing on a baby formula container that was placed on a sauce pot. The entire setup was done on a marble-topped kitchen island, as seen in her Instagram video that captured the incident.As soon as she attempted to balance in the pose, Mariana tripped backward off the counter. The caption of the Instagram post indicated that she got injured during the attempt. The caption read:&quot;I decided to start blogging, the first content shooting - and here I am leaving the doctor diagnosed with 'Th9 compression bending uncomplicated fracture of the body.' The irony? Karma? Or just life, which always tests our strength at the most unexpected moment.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany netizens commented on her post, expressing concerns about her child. Many also prayed for the blogger's quick recovery. Mariana even shared a follow-up post on Instagram saying that she had gained fame after posting a reel that didn't do well. She also updated her fans about her baby and clarified that she has two nannies to take care of the kid.Although Nicki Minaj said she would share another video trying the viral high school pose, that video hasn't appeared on social media yet.