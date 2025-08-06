  • home icon
  • Music
  • "Didn't want to make it explicit": Nicki Minaj blames her short dress for failing to recreate her own viral high school pose

"Didn't want to make it explicit": Nicki Minaj blames her short dress for failing to recreate her own viral high school pose

By Aaratrika Bal
Published Aug 06, 2025 09:55 GMT
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals - Source: Getty
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion (Image via Getty)

Nicki Minaj finally joined the trend of recreating her own viral high school pose. The rapper posted a clip of herself trying to do the pose but not quite pulling it off. This trend has been around for quite some time now. Addressing her failed attempt at her own pose, Nicki took to Instagram on August 5 and wrote:

Ad
"About that pose…. Ummm 😟 this Chanel dress was just a tad shorter than I thought & the thongs definitely didn't help. Didn't want to make it explicit. 😬 Both feet on the ground tho. Ten toes. Ima put on a diff outfit that won't show so much skin & do it again for you guys later. 💗🙏🏽🎀 love ✊🏾 "
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In the video, Nicki Minaj was seen wearing a little black dress and high heels while trying to do the viral high school pose. For those unfamiliar, this pose was first done by Nicki in the music video for her 2013 song High School, which also featured Lil Wayne.

The video Nicki posted also received numerous reactions from her fans, who filled the comment section with positive remarks even though the rapper couldn't pull off the pose, citing concerns about her outfit. Around the same time she posted the video on Instagram, she also shared a tweet about the same thing. In the tweet, the rapper wrote:

Ad
Ad

Currently, several celebrities have jumped on this trend. The list includes Porsha Williams, Angela Simmons, Ciara, and Johnni Blaze.

Everything to know about Nicki Minaj's viral high school pose trend

As mentioned, the viral high school pose was first popularized by Nicki Minaj in her 2013 music video. In the original clip, Nicki was posing by the poolside wearing a pink bikini and high heels. Somehow, a snippet of it resurfaced on TikTok last month and started going viral. It quickly became a trend where people tried to copy the pose.

Ad

The snippet went so viral that the top comments under the music video on YouTube included many discussing the viral pose. As of now, the video has already gained over 350 million views and more than 2 million likes. New variations of the iconic pose emerged, with one popular version showing people balancing on stacked dumbbells.

According to The New York Post, people recreated the pose using wine bottles, beer cans, and traffic cones. Many comments expressed admiration for the precision and balance of those who managed to pull off the pose successfully.

Ad
Ad

A budding Russian influencer sustained injuries while doing the viral Nicki Minaj-inspired pose

People have been trying different variations of Nicki Minaj's high school pose. However, it hasn't always been successful. 32-year-old aspiring influencer and mother Mariana Barutkina injured herself while attempting to replicate this viral Nicki Minaj-inspired pose.

According to reports from The New York Post, Mariana tried to do this pose just a few weeks after giving birth. Her version of the pose involved balancing on a baby formula container that was placed on a sauce pot. The entire setup was done on a marble-topped kitchen island, as seen in her Instagram video that captured the incident.

Ad

As soon as she attempted to balance in the pose, Mariana tripped backward off the counter. The caption of the Instagram post indicated that she got injured during the attempt. The caption read:

"I decided to start blogging, the first content shooting - and here I am leaving the doctor diagnosed with 'Th9 compression bending uncomplicated fracture of the body.' The irony? Karma? Or just life, which always tests our strength at the most unexpected moment."
Ad
Ad

Many netizens commented on her post, expressing concerns about her child. Many also prayed for the blogger's quick recovery. Mariana even shared a follow-up post on Instagram saying that she had gained fame after posting a reel that didn't do well. She also updated her fans about her baby and clarified that she has two nannies to take care of the kid.

Although Nicki Minaj said she would share another video trying the viral high school pose, that video hasn't appeared on social media yet.

About the author
Aaratrika Bal

Aaratrika Bal

Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.

Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.

Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications