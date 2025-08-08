  • home icon
“She still knows how to own the internet”: Fans react as Nicki Minaj recreates her ‘High School’ stiletto challenge pose

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 08, 2025 13:10 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Arrivals - Source: Getty
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

Nicki Minaj has recreated her viral trend from her 2013 song High School. The stiletto trend has taken over the internet, with fans and celebrities recreating it across the globe.

Nicki released the song High School in 2013, featuring Lil Wayne. It was part of her album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. In the music video, the singer-songwriter is seen posing in her stilettos. She squats down and balances on one leg while the other leg goes over it and doesn't touch the ground.

This trend has recently gone viral online, and Nicki has participated in it as well. She posted a couple of videos on her Instagram account on Thursday, August 7, showing herself performing the trend. The caption on one of the videos read:

"Making movies in the movie room. 📸 by KEN. Love, BARBIE 🎀"
Fans online have reacted to this, with many calling her a "Queen."

Fans continued to heap praise on Nicki Minaj for recreating the trend:

Nicki Minaj clarifies previous attempt at High School stiletto challenge

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; (image via Getty)
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" (image via Getty)

The singer posted a video of her attempt at doing the High School stiletto challenge a few days ago as well. However, it wasn't as accurate because she was holding a pole, which led to criticism online. Nicki Minaj also clarified that her outfit didn't let her perform the trend perfectly. She wrote in her Instagram post on August 5:

"Dear Barbz, about that pose…. Ummm 😩 this Chanel dress was just a tad shorter than I thought & the thongs definitely didn’t help. Didn’t want to make it explicit.😃 Both feet on the ground tho. Ten toes. Ima put on a diff outfit that won’t show so much skin & do it again for you guys later. 🩷🙏🏽🎀 love 🫵🏽"
When fans encouraged her to share that attempt, Nicki wrote in her post on X:

Several celebrities, such as Ciara and Christina Kirkman, have also participated in the stiletto trend. Many people have pushed it further by balancing on objects like dumbbells, boxes, and more. A model named Mariana Barutki broke her spine after trying the trend on top of a baby formula bottle placed on a saucepan on her kitchen island.

