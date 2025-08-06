"Nikki be blacking out on these people": 50 Cent reacts to Nicki Minaj slamming Desiree Perez and Dez Bryant

Nicki Minaj has been making headlines for her rants against Jay-Z, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, and, recently, NFL player Dez Bryant, after a feud with him. 50 Cent quickly responded to Nicki's lengthy tweet about Dez Bryant and Desiree Perez, dated August 4, 2025, by posting a screenshot of the tweet in a now-deleted Instagram post. 50 Cent captioned the post:

"WTF going on here, Nikki be blacking out on these people LOL"

50 Cent's now-deleted Instagram post on Nicki's comments (Image via X/@AkademiksTV)

50 Cent has been vocal about his praise for Nicki Minaj, a notable example being his October 2024 appearance on The Breakfast Club, where he discussed a "what-if" scenario involving Minaj.

Cent said that if Nicki had come along during the peak of his hip-hop group and record label G-Unit, he "would've made room no hesitation." He also expressed admiration for Nicki's ability to make a significant impact with her label, Heavy On It, adding that she was on her way to surpassing G-Unit's influence.

What is the feud between Nicki Minaj and Dez Bryant? Details explored as the rapper claps back at the NFL player in a lengthy tweet

While Nicki Minaj and Dez Bryant's exchange on X has attracted a lot of attention, surprisingly, the feud didn't start directly between the two of them. On August 3, 2025, Dez Bryant took to X to express frustration over Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' comments about the NFL player and Roc Nation walking away from negotiations more than a decade ago.

In his tweet, Bryant asked Jones to keep his name out of the controversy, with a subtle threat to expose the Dallas Cowboys owner. Amidst this, Nicki Minaj offered to play a game with her followers, addressing Bryant's tweet, stating:

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ Hey, its Nicki Minaj. How about we play a game? 🏈 Every time you do a “Jerry Jones” or “NFL” story time, I’ll do a “story time” of my own.

However, Dez Bryant was quick to admit his liking for Nicki and chose to step away from the controversial story time the female rapper was about to share, asking her to keep him out of it. This led to Nicki reposting a report from 2020, showing how Bryant was targeted by her fans for jumping into a beef she was involved in at the time.

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ It’s Mrs. Petty. This just came across my desk…from 2020. I guess you’re one of the guinea pigs they’ve been using to bully ppl for them? Did you think I came over here to play tweetsies wit yo silly a**, sir? See the problem with ppl who are always playing, is that they think everyone else is playing, too ​ I’d mind my business if I were you. Be blessed.

Nicki also addressed Dez Bryant in a lengthy tweet dated August 4, 2025. She said she would give him $10 million in cash if he came to fight her husband. Her tweet came after Bryant called out Nicki's husband for being a s*x offender.

Comparing her husband, Kenneth Petty's case, to a 2012 incident in which Dez Bryant was reportedly arrested for assaulting his mother, Nicki wrote:

"He (Kenneth Petty) was lied on 31 years ago while both of them were 16 & there’s proof 🤪 that’s why they couldn’t get that money they desperately needed & sued for!!!!!! 🤪 Now you on the other hand, was beating your mother as an ADULT!!!!!!!"

Furthermore, she targeted Jay-Z and Desiree Perez, addressing their respective lawsuits.

"JayZ dodging a paternity test that could prove he F**KED A TEEN as an ADULT. DESIREE PEREZ beating her daughter & calling her BLACK SON IN LAW A NI**ERRRRRRR with the hard R AS AN ADULT!!!!!!!! FALSELY HAD HER OWN DAUGHTER institutionalized as an ADULT!!!!! LIED & SAID HER CHILD WAS ON DRUGS AS AN ADULT."

For those unfamiliar, Jay-Z was involved in a lawsuit where he was accused of being Rymir Satterthwaite's father. Additionally, Nicki Minaj's remark at Desiree Perez pointed to a lawsuit by her daughter, Demoree Hadley, accusing Perez of false detention under Florida mental health laws.

In other news, Nicki Minaj also commented on Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation's motion to dismiss a lawsuit against Megan, which was thrown out in July 2025. A cameraman, Emilio Garcia, sued Megan and Roc Nation, claiming he was forced to watch the female rapper have s*x in a car during her European tour.

