Megan Thee Stallion's former cameraman claims Roc Nation was among "shell and sham entities" created to dodge liability and hide assets

Megan Thee Stallion's former cameraman Emilio Garcia's lawsuit against the rapper filed in April last year is set to proceed in court following the judge's approval in July 2025. With the news gaining traction, Tia Kemp reported on the case via her official X account TeaWithTia.Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual misconduct. Readers' discretion is advised. In the tweet dated August 1, Tia wrote that Emilio had accused Megan and Roc Nation of being &quot;shell and sham entities.&quot; &quot;Emilio, her former cameraman, is claiming Roc Nation, Hot Girl Touring, and Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment were nothing but 'shell and sham entities' created to dodge liability and hide assets,&quot; the tweet read.According to Emilio, the system was built up in a way that he was listed as a &quot;contractor.&quot; As per the tweet, Emilio said that that prevented him from being paid for overtime work. He also alleged that nobody was there to be held accountable &quot;for alleged s*xual harassment and a hostile work environment.&quot;&quot;According to the suit, all three companies acted as Megan’s alter egos, sharing payroll, employees, and mixing money between them to cover up labor violations and retaliation,&quot; the tweet added.As of this writing, no official response has been obtained from Megan Thee Stallion or Roc Nation on the accusations against them in the lawsuit, apart from Stallion's lawyer's statements. Prime Timer reports suggested that on July 2, District Judge Gregory H. Woods ruled that the accusations against Megan and Roc Nation seemed substantial enough to be heard in a trial in a court of law.The outlet added that this decision by the judge arrived after defense lawyers attempted to get the suit dismissed. According to the outlet, several claims from the lawsuit had indeed been dismissed, apart from the primary claim.As of this writing, the tweet amassed more than 100K views as well as over 1.9K likes.The main ground of the lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion involved promoting a hostile work environmentIn April 2024, Megan Thee Stallion's former cameraman filed a lawsuit against her and accused her of promoting a hostile work environment. According to The Express Tribune, the allegations against the rapper included inappropriate behavior, including s*xual misconduct and fat-shaming.Emilio Garcia claimed that the allegations were from the time that he worked for the rapper during the period between 2018 and 2023. According to Garcia, the situation allegedly escalated in 2022, when they were on a business trip to Ibiza. Garcia claimed being trapped in a vehicle in which Megan allegedly had s*x with another woman, in front of him.According to Garcia's suit, this felt utterly uncomfortable to watch. Garcia, who is also reportedly gay, got triggered by the situation. The complaint further included claims that suggested that when he complained about the same, he was punished in various ways. According to reports by The Express Tribune, he was apparently subjected to reduced hours and pay-cuts.While Judge Wood allowed the main claim of hostile work environment to move forward, the judge had to dismiss the claims of retaliation stating that there was lack of evidence suggesting the same. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion's legal team had denied the allegations altogether. Her attorney Alex Spiro said:&quot;It is an employment claim for money, with no s*xual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her.&quot;Despite the partial dismissal of the case, the former cameraman's attorney Ron Zambrano had revealed that he was optimistic about the trial in general. According to Zambrano, his team had gathered strong evidence to prove their points.Nicki Minaj had dissed Megan Thee Stallion amid the legal struggleAmid the ongoing legal dispute between Megan Thee Stallion and her former cameraman, Nicki Minaj chimed in. This was when Nicki shared a series of online posts targetting Megan, Roc Nation, and Jay-Z. One such post that she uploaded on Instagram included a cryptic message. The message read:&quot;What was the name of that law again???????? Karma's Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law? We give God the glory &amp; he’s only just begun. Have a blessed day if you can. lol the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We're working. Trust.&quot;The Instagram post by Nicki Minaj further involved a screengrab of a tweet made by DJ Akademiks reporting the news surrounding the suit against Megan. This prevented any confusion regarding whom Nicki's post was directed at.