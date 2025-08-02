Tory Lanez ordered by federal judge to cover Megan Thee Stallion's attorney fees for alleged mockery during deposition

On Friday, August 1, a Florida judge ordered Daystar Peterson, aka Tory Lanez, to bear the expenses of Megan Thee Stallion's legal fees in her defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, per AllHipHop.Tory, who is currently in prison due to his legal troubles with Megan, appeared for pre-trial testimony in the Milagro Gramz lawsuit via Zoom on April 9. However, the incarcerated Canadian artist reportedly mocked Megan's attorney's appearance and interrupted her questions.Megan's legal team filed a motion on April 16, following the unfruitful deposition, to ask Tory's team why the singer should not be &quot;held in contempt&quot; for his actions. An excerpt from the court order shared by DJ Akademiks read:&quot;The Court granted the Motion the next day, directing Plaintiff to file proof of service by April 21, 2025, and requiring Mr. Peterson to respond by April 30, 2025.&quot;However, Tory Lanez and his team did not respond within the given timeframe.The latest sanctions ruling from the Florida federal judge arrived on Friday. Now, Tory must pay the &quot;reasonable&quot; fee to Megan's lawyer, who carried out the deposition.Megan Thee Stallion sued blogger Milagro Gramz in October 2024 for running an alleged smear campaign against her. The rapper accused Gramz of spreading misinformation about her on Tory Lanez's behalf. Gramz was also accused of cyberstalking Megan and creating deepfake adult videos of her, which allegedly caused the rapper distress and trauma.In February this year, Megan filed a motion for Tory to be questioned in regard to her lawsuit against Milagro Gramz. The 30-year-old rapper won a legal victory against the YouTuber in July when the court ordered Gramz to pay $5000 for Megan's legal fees.Tory Lanez's alleged antics during his April depositionPer the legal excerpt shared by DJ Akademiks:&quot;The continuation of Mr. Peterson's deposition shall proceed under the supervision of Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid.&quot;During his earlier deposition in April, Tory Lanez alleged that Megan's lawyer intended to release the questioning video to the public and distort &quot;some of the narrative.&quot;Tory also reportedly feigned not knowing the meaning of terms like &quot;approve&quot; and &quot;discuss&quot; and asked Megan's attorney to provide him with definitions. According to Rolling Stone, Tory also disputed that Megan Pete, which is the Mamushi rapper's legal name, and Megan Thee Stallion were the same individual. He reportedly asked:&quot;There's a lot of Ms. Petes in this world. Which Ms. Pete are you talking about?&quot;Megan's legal team called Tory Lanez's attitude at the pre-trial testimony &quot;so disruptive, inflammatory, and inconsistent with the basic norms of civil litigation.&quot; Her lawyers reportedly requested that the judge have Tory pay for the next deposition as well, which was not granted.