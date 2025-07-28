DJ Akademiks thinks Chrisean Rock was clip-farmed when she was shown in a confrontation with India Love over allegedly making a pass at DDG

Last month, a video of an apparent confrontation between India Love and Chrisean Rock went viral on social media platforms. The viral clip suggested India confronted Chrisean when the latter was apparently hitting on DDG.Now, a recent clip of DJ Akademiks reacting to this incident has been getting circulated all across social media. The clip was from an interview on Off The Record podcast, where DJ Akademiks was having a conversation with Rock. Akademiks said:&quot;But what they clip farmed you where it was I think the DDG thing and they were like yo Christian rocks doing this and I was. Just like yeah, this is like an easy clip to like like make fun of her. Then I watch the whole thing. I'm like no, she's kind of not like it felt like it the clip painted you in a certain light.&quot;Rock then asked Akademiks to elaborate on what he meant. Chrisean Rock then went about clarifying what actually happened during the apparent &quot;confrontation&quot; with India Love. According to Rock, while it seemed that she was being confronted for flirting with DDG, India was actually offering her shots.DJ Akademiks then stated that the videos were cut in a way that the audience would have a different interpretation of the same. Chrisean didn't react to it and just called India Love her &quot;sweet heart&quot; and said that they had known each other for a long time.Akademiks emphasized that while Rock was only trying to refuse a drink, the caption and the portion of the clip that went viral made fans interpret that she was hitting at DDG, and India was asserting boundaries.The interview that surfaced on YouTube on Sunday, July 27, had Chrisean arrive on the podcast and talk about a lot of aspects of her life, including Blueface.Chrisean Rock had previously given the same clarification about the viral video involving India LoveThis was not the first time that Chrisean Rock was opening up about the viral clip that the netizens assumed was a confrontation video. On June 20, 2025, DJ Akademiks shared a video on X, in which Rock could be seen talking about the apparent &quot;confrontation&quot; clip.This alleged incident between Chrisean and India took place at the Streamer Prom. The clip of Chrisean suggested that India Love was only talking about a shot about not about DDG.In the video that Akademiks posted last month about Chrisean, she claimed that India was repeatedly asking if she had taken a drink. However, Chrisean Rock did not want to get drunk at the time. When India kept insisting, Rock decided to just lie about it. Rock then gave further insights into the situation and said:&quot;She was talking about the shot because she gave me a shot or she was like, did you, you got a shot? And I'm like yeah... But I was lying. I didn't have no shot. I didn't want to get drunk. I didn't want to drink at all.&quot;Further in the video, Chrisean compared her interaction with India of a drunk individual trying to convince someone else to get drunk as well, with them. Just like in the latest interview with DJ Akademiks, in the previous clip too, Chrisean said that she loved India and that the latter was &quot;lit.&quot; In the video, Rock added:&quot;So, you know, when someone's already drunk and they want you to be drunk with them...&quot;This clip of Chrisean that DJ Akademiks uploaded last month received more than 2 million views. For the unversed, Streamer Prom took place in Houston on June 18, 2025, and the event was hosted by streamer Funny Mike.Chrisean Rock told DJ Akademiks about the change in her life after coming out of jailIn the recent interview (at the 2:38 mark), DJ Akademiks highlighted that Chrisean Rock seemed like a changed person after she came out of prison. Rock has stated that she felt it was good to be aligned with religious aspects. She continued:&quot;It's important to just be... with Christ... I feel like it is more safe that way... I got more peace... At first I was like battling anxiety, depression... It was nothing that could fill a void bur God.&quot;DJ Akademiks then asked Chrisean what peace meant to her, to which she responded that it was her being able to breathe and not feel suffocated. Akademiks then told her that he initially assumed that Rock was someone who &quot;thrived in chaos and toxicity.&quot;Chrisean Rock reacted to this by saying that she was mostly surrounded by such vibes at some point in time, which made her behave a certain way.While the &quot;confrontation&quot; video of Chrisean Rock and India Love went viral, as of now, no response from the latter could be obtained.