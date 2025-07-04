"He took Reggie's advice" — Internet reacts to DDG meeting his son in Italy after three months

Rapper DDG was spotted seeing his son for the first time in three months in Italy, as captured in footage, according to The Express Tribune. The outlet further stated that the paparazzi captured the emotional moment in a public square in Florence. The video immediately went viral, creating buzz all across the internet.

Ad

In the video, DDG could be seen carrying his son in his arms. The video was uploaded on X from several accounts, including @FearedBuck and @scubaryan_. The meetup occurred after Halle Bailey and the streamer became involved in a drama recently, to the point where he attempted to stop Bailey from taking Halo abroad.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In June, the streamer filed for visitation rights to go see Halo in Italy and was granted supervised visitation as well. Many netizens also reacted to the clip, with many of them questioning the presence of the paparazzi in the area.

A lot of them even made references to the streamer's feud with Reggie. Here are some popular responses found on the social media platform under the video uploaded by these accounts. One user wrote on X:

Ad

"He took Reggie's advice."

PATT @BluntConspiracy LINK He took Reggie's advice

Ad

Another user tweeted:

"He should worry bout his kid instead of beefing wit a YN."

"My ngga listened to Reggie.. 😭," added a tweet.

"It's good that you were able to meet with your son," wrote another netizen.

While netizens made remarks about the meetup, many empathized with the rapper's situation. One user commented:

"3 months without seeing your own son is crazy."

Ad

"3 months is a lot… babies forget people's faces in 3 months 💔," read a tweet.

"You can see DDG genuinely loves his son. Halle ofc loves her son but uses him as a weapon to attack DDG," speculated a netizen.

Last month, a judge ruled out that DDG must be granted supervised visitation rights to see his son, Halo

As mentioned earlier, on June 24, 2025, DDG's legal team submitted a filing to the court requesting visitation rights to see his son, Halo, who had been with his mother in Italy. Finally, by the end of the last month, a ruling ordering the same was passed by the judge.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The judge, however, imposed a condition stating that a professional monitor must be present at all times during this meeting. Before this decision, Halle Bailey's lawyer, Jeremy Lane, objected to the request made by the streamer's attorney, Larry Bakman.

According to reports by BET, Lane argued that DDG's mother had enabled the problematic behavior of the rapper, which also included his abusive side. Apart from the rule about the presence of a neutral professional monitor, the judge stated that the rapper-streamer must not post anything about his son on social media.

Ad

Halle Bailey and DDG have been embroiled in a legal dispute since the beginning of the year. It reportedly began with the actress filing for the child's custody, citing safety concerns. In the process, while Halle had accused the rapper of being violent and aggressive, the rapper had accused her of being a "psychological risk" to Halo.

According to court documents filed by the rapper:

"[Bailey] routinely used emotional coercion and manipulation to exert her control over me, often threatening me by using self-harm or ending her life."

Ad

These allegations against the actress came up shortly after her temporary custody period was over earlier last month.

Halle Bailey had recently been spotted with company in Italy

Amid the custody battle with DDG, actress Halle Bailey was spotted socializing with a man in Italy. According to The International Business Times UK, fans had recognized the man in question to be music producer Scott Bridgeway. The photos of the duo were reportedly first shared by The Shade Room and then began circulating on social media platforms.

Ad

The outlet further stated that this was the first time Bailey had been romantically involved with another individual since her breakup with DDG. Meanwhile, the streamer had been getting linked up with India Love amid the legal drama.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Livebitez, the rapper and India went on a date in Italy. Lately, the duo was also seen together at the Streamer Prom Event. DDG shared photos from the same on his social media platform.

For the unversed, Bailey sought some legal and physical custody of their only child, Halo, citing that the rapper had allegedly abused her physically, emotionally, verbally, and financially. She even claimed that during one incident, he slammed her head on the steering wheel.

While the latest video of the meetup in Italy was apparently captured by the paparazzi, no statement or response has been made by Halle Bailey as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More