Who is Lala Baptiste? Influencer denies having an affair with DDG after being accused in Halle Bailey's alleged texts

Alleged text messages exchanged between DDG and Halle Bailey have surfaced, suggesting that the latter accused the rapper of having an affair with influencer Lala Baptiste. On June 4, the rapper filed a motion seeking sole custody of son Halo. The motion included the messages showing Halle confronting DDG for purportedly cheating on her.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to self-harm. Readers' discretion is advised.

In the alleged messages, Halle Bailey threatened to harm herself. In a text dating back to March 21, 2024, Bailey wrote about discovering DDG's alleged affair with Lala in Mexico. Lala Baptiste and the streamer had been seen collaborating multiple times for social media content.

The alleged text messages exchanged between DDG and Halle Bailey (Photo via X/@AkademiksTV)

For context, Lala Baptiste is a 26-year-old influencer born in May 1999 in the US. According to famousbirthdays.com, she is a travel and lifestyle influencer with more than 1 million followers on Instagram under the handle name @lalatheislandgal. She also runs a website (nyelatravel.com) where she posts about her travel adventures.

According to the outlet, Lala has served as a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova. She recently shared posts from her trip to Egypt on Instagram. According to one of her posts, Lala Baptiste has also been to the Streamer University. She uploaded a series of photos capturing moments from there and also expressed gratitude to Kai Cenat.

In response to the allegations by Halle, Lala denied having any affair with DDG. In a clip from her stream posted on X on June 5, Lala said that the basis of the accusations stemmed from a group trip. According to her, anybody on that trip could confirm that nothing was going on between her and DDG. She added:

"He (DDG) put me on YouTube, started off there, grew into a friendship. Has always remained platonic."

Lala Baptiste stated that she understands why Halle Bailey felt that the former allegedly had an affair with DDG

While Lala Baptiste clarified that she and DDG were platonic and just friends, the influencer commented about Halle Bailey as well. In the latest video, in which Lala addressed the accusations of her having an affair with DDG, she stated that she understood where Halle was coming from.

"Halle saw that I was there, saw that I was on this trip with him. And of course, she had every right to jump to conclusions at that point, because I would have done the same thing. Like, I’m a girl. I know how it is," she said.

She emphasized that she never had an affair with DDG and they were strictly friends. Lala also claimed that Halle had a private conversation with her on this matter. She, however, chose not to reveal the details about the conversation with Halle Bailey.

As aforementioned, the text messages went public when they were presented to the court as a part of the motion by DDG. This motion came up about a month after the judge ordered temporary legal custody of Halo to Halle in May.

According to court documents dated June 4, obtained by People, DDG's motion urged the judge to prevent Halle from leaving the country with their son Halo.

As per DDG, Halle possessed an "imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm." Representatives from either side have not issued additional statements as of writing.

