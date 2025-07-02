How old is Reggie?  Lil Rodney Son speaks on DDG’s situation with Halo and Halle Bailey

The ongoing online feud between streamers Lil Rodney Son and DDG encountered a new turn after the former spoke about the latter's custody battle with his ex-girlfriend, Halle Bailey, over their toddler son, Halo. For context, the supposed feud between the two began after DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) addressed Rodney's relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Ria, during a livestream last week.

The situation escalated over the past few days, with Rodney dubbing DDG's music "trash" and questioning his rap career. Following this, Darryl rebutted by suggesting a boxing match between the two during a livestream on June 30, even involving fellow streamer Adin Ross, by asking him to host the event on his boxing series.

During his livestream on July 1, Lil Rodney Son further escalated the situation, mocking the rapper-streamer for "beefing" with fellow streamers online despite being older than him. For context, Lil Rodney Son, whose real name is Reggie, is 20 years old. According to Famous Birthdays, he was born on April 9, 2005. Meanwhile, DDG is 27 years old.

"DDG, you're an older guy in this game. I'm a younger n***a. I still got time, bro. I still got time, my n***a. Ain't no telling what Imma be doing by the time I'm your age, n***a. Hopefully, I'm not on Twitch beefing with n***as. I'm trying to take care of my family and s**t," Rodney said.

During the livestream, Reggie also brought up how people kept mentioning this late father, whom he revealed had passed away when he was at Streamer University. Reggie then retorted by asking Darryl where Halo was amid his contentious custody battle with Bailey.

For the unversed, Halle Bailey has temporary sole custody of Halo, and both mother and son are currently in Italy for Bailey's movie shoot.

"Them n***as keep talking about how I don't have a dad. N***a, where your son at? Focus on the shit that you got going on. Deada**, everybody got their own problems, gang...N***as keep saying do it for Craig. No, do it for Halo," Rodney added.

Lil Rodney Son implied DDG was "hurt" that Halle Bailey moved on

In the same livestream on July 1, Lil Rodney Son spoke about the recent pictures of Halle Bailey vacationing in Italy with producer Scott Bridgeway amid her movie shoot. Rodney implied that the photos must have "hurt" DDG, claiming men "hate when they baby moms move on."

"These are the decisions that you made, that you gotta live with for the rest of your life. Like, you always gotta wake up and think like, 'Damn, my baby mom rolling with another n***a.' That gotta hurt, like you can say whatever you want about me, I don't give a f**k what you say about me, you always gotta think like, 'Damn, my baby mom rolling with another n***a.' And that's what n***as hate. N***as hate when they baby moms move on,” Rodney said.

The legal issues between Halle Bailey and DDG unfolded after Bailey filed for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Darryl in May 2025, accusing him of abusing and assaulting her. A judge granted her the TRO, including temporary sole custody of their 18-month-old son.

The following month, DDG counter-filed for a TRO against Bailey, alleging that he was the victim of her assault. He also requested that the judge block her from taking Halo on international travel, claiming the actress posed an "imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm."

While Darryl's TRO was granted, the judge denied the request to prevent Bailey from taking Halo on international trips. On June 24, Darryl requested permission to travel to Italy to visit his son, which was granted provided the visit be under the supervision of a professional monitor.

Darryl and Halle Baily split in October 2024, less than a year after their son, Halo, was born in December 2023.

