"Pink dreads is probably the only exception" — Lil Rodney Son doubles down on calling DDG’s music trash

Lil Rodney Son doubled down on his claims that rapper-streamer DDG's music was trash in a recent livestream, days after the two began beefing online. For the unversed, DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) recently commented on Rodney's relationship with Ria, a fellow streamer. This seemingly irked Rodney, who told DDG to mind his business and focus on his "trash" music in a livestream on June 28.

Following this, he doubled down on his claims in his recent livestream on June 30, reiterating that Darryl's music was "garbage" and "a**." However, he conceded that Pink Dreads (DDG and PlaqueBoyMax's song) was the "only exception."

"Deada**, I still think that DDG music is a**. I'm never not gonna be real, gang. I never heard n***as just randomly playing DDG in the car. Pink dreads is probably the only exception, bro. All that other s**t is garbage," Rodney said.

Lil Rodney Son also claimed that no one took Darryl "seriously as an artist," continuing:

"Nobody I know has never taken that n***a seriously as an artist. Even the rappers don't take DDG seriously as an artist. And you can tell, when you say something that gets under a n***a's skin, now n***as wanna fight. You wanna fight me because you a**."

Prior to this, Lil Rodney Son also alluded that Darryl began streaming due to his alleged lack of success in his music career. In a livestream on June 29, Rodney said:

"If you didn't start streaming, how well would that music be doing? DDG, that's my honest question. If you didn't start streaming, how well would that music be doing, bro?"

Exploring DDG's responses to Lil Rodney Son

Following the very first instance of Lil Rodney Son calling Darryl's music "trash," the rapper-steamer took to his livestream to warn Rodney about messing with him. Darryl continued that he did not want to "do this" with Rodney, adding:

“I’ll just say this Reggie, I'm not the n***a you want to do this with. I don't give a f**k if n***as say 'trolling' whatever, I don't play like that. I’m not the n***a you wanna do this with. Cause Imma keep going, bro. I don't wanna do this with you, you feeling me? So, just don’t speak it on no more.”

However, following more verbal attacks from Rodney, Darryl seemingly went on the offensive. During his livestream on June 30, he called Adin Ross to organize a boxing match between himself and Rodney on Ross' boxing series, Brand Risk.

Darryl also mentioned some stipulated conditions ahead of the fight, promising that Rodney could make twice as much if he won. The rapper also claimed that he was willing to forgo any training before the fight and would smoke three blunts before entering the ring.

In a subsequent livestream, Lil Rodney Son revealed that he had no intention of boxing Darryl. However, he claimed he knew someone willing to fight the rapper on his behalf.

"He says, 'Let's box.' I'm not going to lie, bro. I'm not Mike Tyson, gang. I'm not boxing you. But I do have a n***a who is willing to box on my behalf. And we can set it up," Rodney said.

This is seemingly the same livestream where Rodney doubled on Darryl's music being "trash."

In other news, Darryl recently claimed that he was willing to go to a fertility clinic for his next child amid his custody battle with his ex-girlfriend, Halle Bailey, over their 18-month-old son, Halo. Both Baily and Darryl have accused the other of physical assault, filing temporary restraining orders against the other last month.

