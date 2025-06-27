"No doubt it's her, way too specific girl" — DDG fans think Halle Bailey created a burner account to comment under his prom photo with India Love

Fans of streamer DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., believe that his ex-girlfriend, Halle Bailey, created a burner account on Instagram to comment on his post with India Love.

For context, on June 20, 2025, DDG took to his Instagram account to post several photos of himself with India Love at Streamer Prom. While the post received over 423K likes and 5000 comments at the time of this article, one particular comment caught his fans' attention.

The account @queen_thing16 (which had no profile picture) left a lengthy comment criticizing the rapper and streamer's parenting of his toddler son, Halo, whom he shares with Bailey.

The comment claimed that DDG neglected spending time with his son for "11 days," instead choosing to attend Streamer Prom. The commenter also accused the rapper of trying to destroy Halle Bailey's life. For the unversed, both DDG and Bailey have accused each other of being abusive and violent, resulting in both parties filing temporary restraining orders against the other.

"You also could have been seeing your baby every week because that was a part of the Judge ruling but you have chosen not to see him for the last two months and you tried to change the narrative. It's very clear. It was never about that baby. You thought you could destroy her life like you've don't others," the comment read.

Several DDG fans have been circulating the theory that Halle Bailey commented the above remarks under DDG's post using a burner account, with one fan concluding that it had to be her as the comment was "too specific."

"No doubt it's her, way too specific girl."

Multiple fans agreed with this sentiment, claiming that it was "too much energy" to come from a random person.

"Oh yeah that's 100% her," one person posted.

"Lowkey is her tho that’s to much energy for a faceless random she couldn’t be more conspicuous," someone else commented.

"On god that’s her they know too information," one fan tweeted.

"“11 days” that’s either a parasocial demon or the mermaid," another user added.

Others claimed the comment could be either from her or a friend.

"That is within the realm of possibility," one fan wrote.

"Thats definitely her lmfao or a friend," another person added.

"That’s Halle for sureeeeee," another user added.

Exploring DDG and Halle Bailey's allegations against the other

In May 2025, Halle Bailey filed for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against her former boyfriend DDG, citing domestic abuse and violence. The actress accused the rapper of executing "multiple acts of physical violence" against her following their breakup in October 2024, less than a year after the birth of their son.

"Throughout our relationship, Darryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse," the request read.

The court granted Bailey the TRO, in addition to providing her with sole custody of their toddler son, Halo. Earlier this month, the rapper responded by filing for a TRO against Bailey, claiming she had abused him during their relationship.

He also requested that the court prevent her from traveling to Italy with Halo, where she was scheduled to film a movie for two months. In his request, DDG claimed that Bailey was an alleged "psychological risk" to Halo due to her repeated threats of self-harm and suicide, adding:

“Given these threats to self-harm. I believe the Petitioner [Halle Bailey] is a threat to our son's safety such that she should not be allowed to take Halo out of the country to Italy for a period of two months."

While the judge granted parts of DDG's TRO, he denied the request to block Bailey's international travel with her son. On June 24, the rapper filed a petition requesting visitation to visit his son in Italy, which a judge granted under the condition that the visitation be supervised by a professional monitor.

The recent hearing regarding the situation was scheduled for June 26, 2025.

