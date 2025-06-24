"My son ain't ever gon hear where yo dad at" — DDG seemingly disses "The Shade Room" while sampling Ben E. King's "Stand By Me"

A video of rapper DDG had been going viral, in which he could be seen rapping bars dissing The Shade Room. The rapper reportedly sampled Ben E. King's 1961 track, Stand By Me. The bars where he mentioned his son, Halo, were uploaded through this clip on June 24 by @KillaKreww.

In the clip, DDG started by rapping:

"I send a bad b*tch 10,000 on cash/ Why you be hatin' on me? Where your bag at?/ 30k just to go straight where the lag at/ Me and them other, they ain't sh*t to be mad at..."

The rapper then mentioned his son Halo somewhere in the bars, and rapped:

"My son ain't even gon' hear where yo dad at/That's a joke, they ain't never gon' laugh at/ I keep it peak, can't respond to no broke b*tch."

The video ultimately gained massive traction on the social media platform. More than 85K X users had viewed it, while over 1.2K had liked the bars. Many netizens were impressed by the bars rapped by the 27-year-old rapper and YouTuber. Further in the rap, the rapper's lyrics addressed the apparent fake news and narratives attempting to get him canceled.

The bars read:

"They tryna cancel me, all fake news/ Cut off my dreads and I cut off my h*es/ I ain't worryin' bout not gettin' chose."

This video had been going viral amid the much-talked-about custody battle between the rapper and Halle Bailey over their son Halo.

What had been going on between DDG and Halle Bailey regarding their son Halo's custody?

DDG and Halle Bailey, who reportedly began dating in 2022, called it quits in October last year. Since then, the former couple has been involved in battles to decide the arrangement with their only child, Halo. According to reports by Elle, the former couple announced that they are expecting their first child in January 2024.

It took them a few more months to unveil their son Halo's face during a livestream in July. At the time, they also uploaded a couple of photos on Instagram revealing the baby's face to the fans.

Meanwhile, the legal custody battle between the two intensified when Halle Bailey filed a restraining order against the rapper in May 2025, citing abuse allegations. According to the actress, the rapper had been verbally as well as physically abusive towards her.

According to Forbes, to corroborate her point, Bailey even claimed at the time that the rapper once slammed her face on the steering wheel in front of their son. She also accused DDG of manipulating his fans into sending her hate messages. Eventually, the judge granted temporary custody of Halo to Halle Bailey.

Once this was over, DDG ended up requesting a restraining order against Bailey earlier this month. He asked the judge to restrict Bailey from traveling to Italy with their baby amid these legal troubles. He even claimed that Bailey was not a safe influence on their kid. He further sought for the sole custody of the child.

According to the rapper, the actress had previously threatened to end her own life using a firearm that was licensed under his name. He claimed that during one instance, she left the house with the gun without telling anybody about her whereabouts.

The Forbes reported that the rapper claimed that the actress posed "imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm." The judge eventually denied the rapper's request.

To prove his point, the rapper had previously presented messages that seemed to be from Bailey, raising questions. According to reports by Hypehair, the rapper's manager and mother had stepped in to support him. They had claimed that Bailey would often AirTags in different places only to "stalk" DDG.

DDG had revealed plans to apparently buy a house in Lagos, Nigeria

In separate news, amid the ongoing legal battle between DDG and Halle Bailey, the former has expressed his desire to buy a house in Nigeria. Earlier this month, on June 5, he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote:

"Finna buy a house in lagos, nigeria. what's a good area?"

Many netizens responded to the tweet as well, with some sharing their suggestions with him. As of now, there has been no development on the same. Others suggested that he should contact professionals for the same. According to The Nation Online, the tweet followed his expression of dissatisfaction with living in the United States.

In March, he reportedly revealed his plans to relocate to Lagos, Nigeria. No reports of such relocation have been received as of now.

As for the legal custody battle between Halle Bailey and DDG, it is an ongoing process. Any further details regarding the case will be updated as they become available.

