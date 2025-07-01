“He had no business procreating at all” — Internet reacts as DDG says he’ll never have kids the traditional way following Halley Bailey custody battle

Rapper and YouTuber DDG is facing backlash after saying he doesn’t plan to have children the traditional way again, following a custody battle with actress and singer Halle Bailey. The statement came shortly after a Los Angeles court granted him supervised visitation rights with his 18-month-old son, Halo, in Rome, Italy, according to reports by HotNewHipHop on June 28, 2025. The ruling was passed on June 26, 2025.

Ad

X user @korzawyd posted the clip of DDG on June 27, 2025, where the rapper spoke about preferring fertility clinics in the future.

"DDG explains why he wont be having a kid again the traditional way again stating that he will go through a fertility clinic next time 😳 Just so he can evade the Baby Mama drama…"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The comment is getting traction amid ongoing legal proceedings that have drawn public attention since Bailey was awarded temporary sole custody earlier this year. Many users criticized DDG in the comments:

"He had no business procreating at all."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others also criticized the carelessness of the comment and called out some of his parenting practices in the past.

"Even the carelessness of how he describes creating a life is immature 🤦🏾‍♀️", one user commented.

"So who will parent the child? And don’t say him, because using a kid to garner streams is NOT parenting! 🤡", an X user said in the replies.

Ad

"Doesn’t mean you’ll be a good father or should even be one 😭", another user said.

"Mind you he’s not even taking care of Halo.", another user said under the original post.

DDG granted visitation rights in Rome

On June 26, 2025, Judge Latrice A.G. Byrdsong approved DDG’s request to visit Halo while Halle Bailey films a movie in Italy. According to reports from HotNewHipHop on June 28, 2025, the court established detailed restrictions: DDG’s visitation is limited to July 1 through July 3, 2025, between 9 am and 6 pm, with no overnight stays permitted.

Ad

The visits must also have the oversight of a court-approved individual. While the rapper initially proposed that his mother oversee the visits with Halo, Bailey’s legal team objected, citing her alleged role in “enabling” past abuse. The court sided with Bailey’s attorney, requesting the involvement of neutral third parties instead.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With both legal teams unable to find a professional monitor in Rome, Halle Bailey eventually offered her nanny and private security to serve as chaperones. The rapper pushed back on the arrangement, requesting that the nanny be barred from testifying in future hearings, but the judge rejected that request.

According to the June 28, 2025 HotNewHipHop report, the nanny remains eligible to testify.

The rapper is also prohibited from sharing photos or posts about Halo on social media during the visit. His mother, despite Bailey’s objections, will be present in Italy during the visitation period.

Ad

More about the custody dispute between DDG and Halle Bailey

The custody dispute began earlier this year after Halle Bailey, 24, accused her former partner, DDG, of domestic abuse in a legal filing. As reported by Complex on June 25, 2025, Bailey sought and obtained a temporary restraining order, which also protects Halo.

The filing stated that Bailey could not leave Halo with DDG due to his travel schedule and past behavior.

Bailey, who is contractually obligated to remain in Italy from June 7 to August 4, 2025, for filming, said in her court declaration that the rapper had been aware of her work obligations “for months” and that he had not consistently contributed financially to Halo’s care.

Ad

In the court documents, Halle Bailey is noted to have said:

“I will be held liable for damages to this film if I am not there. This is my source of income, on which Halo and I rely to pay all bills.”

Bailey’s legal team also argued that DDG’s social media presence could pose a privacy risk to the child, leading the court to restrict him from streaming or posting content with Halo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.



With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.



Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients. Know More