"Pretty girls don't fight" — DDG's sister TeeTee claps back at Chrisean Rock for threatening her boyfriend Aries

TeeTee, DDG's sister, recently addressed Chrisean Rock's comments regarding her boyfriend Aries. For context, the back-and-forth between Rock and Aries began after the former hit back at Wendy Ortiz for saying she was scared of her in a video posted on the internet a few days ago. Rock replied to the perceived slight in a series of videos on social media, inviting Ortiz to a "fade," aka a fight.

Subsequently, Aries seemingly reiterated a similar sentiment when his stream chat asked him his opinion about the supposed conflict between Rock and Ortiz. On June 24, Chrisean Rock took to social media to publicly call out Aries for implying he was scared of her.

She dubbed him a "b***h," claiming that she showed him "mad love" at Streamer Prom, only for him to seemingly turn on her. She also claimed Aries was the "b***h in the relationship" with TeeTee, calling him her "lapdog."

Elsewhere in the video, Chrisean Rock implied that she knew men who would "check" Aries for his remarks about her, telling him to "keep that same energy" when they run into each other next time. Rock also clarified that her beef was with Aries and that she had no issues with TeeTee.

That same day, TeeTee and Aries responded to Chrisean Rock's remarks during a livestream, with TeeTee saying that Rock acted "like a boy" on the internet by calling for fights despite being offended that people were scared of her.

"You don't want nobody to be scared of you, right? You don't want to have that masculine energy. But then you go on the internet and act like a boy. Only n***as do that. Only n***as sit there and be like, 'Oh, I'm gonna beat you up when I see you.' Pretty girls don't fight. Pretty girls don't sit there and talk about fighting. It's nonsense, you can't act like that and expect people to respect you as a woman," she said.

Furthermore, TeeTee continued to support her boyfriend, adding that Chrisean Rock disrespected her when she disrespected Aries.

"You can't just gas me up and then call my man a b***h. That's not how life works, that's not how I work. You can't talk about him and be cool with me. If you're not cool with him, then you're not cool with me. I'm sorry, that's just how it is. I don't know what she expected out of that, cos you disrespected me when you disrespected him," TeeTee continued.

DDG also addressed the apparent beef in one of his recent livestreams. According to clips circulated on social media, the Twitch streamer and rapper called Aries over the phone and asked him to "tread lightly" and "back down," advising him not to respond. However, he also bet on Chrisean Rock winning if the situation between her and Aries escalated.

Chrisean Rock was recently banned from Twitch

Chrisean Rock was banned from Twitch the previous week, with many speculating that the reason behind her ban was her allegedly leaving her son by himself in a car unattended.

However, Rock denied the allegations in an Instagram Story at the time, claiming the ban was due to an outfit mishap. She continued that people were watching over her son outside the car, saying:

"I was banned because my cheetah print outfit. It was unzipped when I first put it on stop with the fake narrative. My son was never put in the car my ppls was out front with him while I was on a call with his Dad."

According to HotNewHipHop, Chrisean Rock also showed an alleged message of support she received from rapper Sexyy Red, which read:

"I wanna comment so bad but it won't let me. I just wish they leave you alone you ah new young mom still learning I hate how they try to bash you dawg."

In other news, Chrisean Rock accused Blueface, her former partner and the father of her son, of assault recently. According to The Shade Room, Rock alleged that the rapper physically assaulted her while she was pregnant with their child, further claiming that he once hit her with his car when she was seven months pregnant.

The rapper is currently serving a four-year sentence for violating his probation concerning a 2021 assault case.

