"Halle suffers from the same syndrome as Angela Simmons" — DJ Akademiks says Halle Bailey must be upset watching DDG and India Love together

A recent video of DJ Akademiks reacting to the current situation of DDG and Halle Bailey has been circulating across the internet. In the video, DJ Akademiks claimed that Bailey must be upset after seeing DDG and India Love together.

In the video, which appeared to be part of a livestream, DJ Akademiks first played a clip of the YouTuber and India at the Streamer Prom event. He then said,

"Halle suffers from the same syndrome as Angela Simmons. In their mind, they are bad b*tches. But they don't give that energy, they come out as some nice good girls. And we love nice good girls."

In the clip that DJ Akademiks played, India Love could be seen bending over, while DDG was holding her from the back. Both of them were decked up in black outfits and also had black shades on. According to DJ Akademiks, Halle Bailey possibly thought that she gave off the same energy as India Love, but that wasn't the reality.

He further referred to the photos of DDG and India that surfaced on the internet. According to him, the YouTuber would never take such photos with Halle, and that her soul likely was "in flames." Akademiks continued,

"They wanna be... seen as a good girl but also give this energy."

Akademiks further emphasized that the way DDG was acting with India, he never acted the same way with Halle. DJ Akademiks stated that he believed Halle would feel upset thinking that DDG wasn't this way with her for all the years they were together.

Akademiks even claimed that DDG might just lose the custody battle after these posts and clips with India. At one point during the livestream, Akademiks even addressed Bailey and said that she needed to find "her Steffon Diggs."

DDG won supervised visitation rights to meet son Halo, who is with his mother Halle Bailey, in Italy

According to reports by The Express Tribune, DDG had requested to be able to see his son, who had been in Italy with his former partner Halle Bailey. Meanwhile, Bailey was holding the temporary sole custody of Halo after accusing the rapper of domestic violence and aggression.

For the unversed, Halo is with Halle Bailey in Rome where she has been shooting. The request was filed when DDG and his attorney appeared in court on June 24, 2025. According to the outlet, Bailey raised an initial objection to DDG's visit to Rome to meet their son.

The judge, however, allowed the rapper to meet his son under supervised visitation. According to the judge, the meet-up must be monitored. Along with the approval, the court also gave out some rules that the rapper had to follow during this visit.

According to reports by The Express Tribune, the rapper was not allowed to post any photos or videos of Halo during this period. Lawyers from both sides had been trying to locate a professional monitor to look after the entire procedure before the follow-up hearing scheduled for Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Earlier this month, DDG had attempted to prevent Halle Bailey from leaving the country with their son. Bailey, however, claimed that she was not comfortable leaving Halo with DDG, given his travel plans and the protective order. In a response to DDG's motion, Bailey reportedly stated,

"I must be on set in Italy to film a movie. This is my source of income, on which Halo and I rely."

She further accused DDG of failing to provide regular support for Halo since he was born last year. Halle Bailey had previously accused her former partner of being aggressive towards her and recalled incidents that allegedly happened in front of their son.

Halle Bailey had been shooting for Italianna in Rome

The Little Mermaid actress had been in Italy with her son for a film shoot. For the unversed, she has been working on Italianna, which also has Regé-Jean Page and Marco Calvani in the cast.

The movie is scheduled to release on April 10, 2026. Directed by Kat Coiro, the upcoming film is based on an original idea by Ryan Engle and Kristin Engle, according to Variety.

Halle and DDG began dating in 2022 and decided to part ways last year in October. Meanwhile, in December 2023, the former couple welcomed their only child, Halo.

