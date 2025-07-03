DDG and Reggie, aka Lil Rodney Son, feud explained

American rapper and streamer Darryl "DDG" has gotten embroiled in a feud with fellow Twitch content creator Reggie, also known as "Lil Rodney Son." During a livestream on June 29, 2025, Lil Rodney Son reacted to a TikTok video in which DDG seemed to suggest that he disrespected him while listening to his old album.

While telling Reggie to "stop faking," the musician instructed him to watch full videos to get context before "speaking on him":

"You just listened to my old album...and said it was hard, bro. Like, stop faking, bro. Like, I don't know if you, like...and that's why I don't want to jump to conclusions because I don't know if you're, like, mad because I said something or whatever. But I'm telling you - I don't give a f**k about none of your relationship that you got going on, bro. It's not that deep to me. You need to react to full clips before you get on here speaking on me because these n****s clip it."

In response, Lil Rodney Son claimed not to have fully listened to DDG's album, adding that some of the tracks "might have been something":

"I never listened to his album and said it was hard. I said you got a song or two on that that may be something. I promise you, I never listened to his entire album and said, 'Every song on this DDG album is hard.' I'm not going to lie, I never said that. He's definitely capping."

While wondering why DDG was "worried" about another person's relationship, Lil Rodney Son said:

"You're a grown a** man, bro. Like, why are you even worried about another man's relationship? This is the principle of situation. If your girl cheated on you, I'm not getting on here saying, 'Oh, my god! Do y'all know that DDG and his girl got into a...' I'm not doing that. So, it's really just a principle. But I also didn't have to say your music was a**. But, you know what I'm saying, I did had to add a little bit of seasoning on the top because, hey, as a grown man, though, sometimes you got to mind your business. I'm not going to lie."

"Where your son at?" - Lil Rodney Son mocks DDG by bringing up his child and his situation with Halle Bailey

On July 1, 2025, a one-minute-52-second video from Lil Rodney Son's Twitch stream went viral on X, in which he mocked DDG by mentioning his son, Halo, and his situation with Halle Bailey.

While asking where the Michigan native's child was, Reggie said:

"DDG, you're an older guy in this game. You know what saying? I'm a younger n***a. I still got time, I still got time, my n***a. Ain't no telling what I'm be doing by time I'm your age, n***a. Hopefully, I'm not on Twitch beefing with n***as. You know what? I'm trying to take care of my family and s**t, but I don't know, them n***a keep talking about how I don't have a dad. N***a, where your son at n***a? N***a, where your son at?"

Claiming that DDG would have to live with his situation for the "rest of his life," Lil Rodney Son added:

"You worried about me, gang. I ain't gonna lie, bro, you gotta live with this s**t for the rest of your life. Why? You gotta live with this with the rest of your life. You try to get on stream and act like you ain't see that s**t. That's why I'm scared to have a baby. Your baby mom is with you for life, like that's your family. You can say whatever you want about me, gang, you gotta live with this for the rest of your life. These are decisions that you made, bro, that you gotta live with for the rest of your life, gang."

DDG goes live on Twitch with the title "REGGIE DAD GONE," claims he has "lost all respect" for Lil Rodney Son

On July 2, 2025, DDG went live on Twitch for an IRL livestream from Italy, which was titled REGGIE DAD GONE. Stating that he had "lost all respect" for Lil Rodney Son, the rapper responded to those who asked him why he decided to bring up the streamer's deceased father, remarking:

"For people that's worried about the title, I have lost all respect for that little a** boy. I have no respect. I'm ready to go as low as possible. You go low, you bring my family into it, I'll bring your family into it. That's just how it goes. It's fair game at this point. And y'all know, I'll never be trying to take s**t this far. But he leave me no choice. You feel me?"

Lil Rodney Son responded to DDG's actions on the same day, expressing his intention to not "diss dead people" because it was "just unnecessary":

"He had my dad as his home screen and s**t. Right? I'm yet again going to state it again - I'm personally not going to diss his dead people because I know that that s**t is just uncessary. These n****s don't got me mad enough for me to even want to do that. But, I just want to shed light on the lame s**t that he did because he said I'm a f**ked up individual for not going to my dad's funeral, when y'all n****s gotta understand, bro, as a man, n***a, mentally, you gotta protect your peace, gang."

Twitch star Kai Cenat has also commented on the feud between DDG and Lil Rodney Son, stating that he will not get involved because both content creators are his friends.

