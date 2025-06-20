5 controversial moments from Streamer Prom

On June 18, 2025, Funny Mike hosted a streamer-style twist on the classic high school prom. Dubbed "Streamer Prom," the event featured arcade games, go-karting, a red carpet, and a star-studded streamer lineup. Amidst the crowd were names such as Jason "Jasontheween," Rangesh "N3on," Tylil James, Rayasianboy, and more.

Ad

As is typical within the streaming community, drama played a significant role, and Funny Mike's event featured its fair share of clip-farming moments.

Looking at the drama surrounding Streamer Prom

Ad

Trending

From heartbreak to physical confrontations, Streamer Prom produced a series of viral clips. Notably, Jasontheween broke his all-time live viewership record at the venue, amassing over 118,000 live viewers at one point and averaging about 93,000 through a six-hour stream.

Creators from in and around AMP and FaZe Clan circles also appeared at the event. By the end, a swarm of fans met the creators outside, eager to take photos with their favorite streamers.

Ad

This article will look at the most notable and controversial instances from Funny Mike's Streamer Prom.

1) Rayasianboy confronts N3on

N3on and Ray have a tense interaction at Streamer Prom (Image via @kick_clips)

While making the rounds and introducing himself at the event, N3on encountered Ray “Rayasianboy,” a close associate of Kai Cenat. N3on casually suggested they play a "1v1" game of basketball, but Rayasianboy had something else in mind:

Ad

"We gotta 1v1 bro! ('Nah, nah, you gotta say sorry to [Kai Cenat],' said Ray)."

Reportedly, N3on had hurled a few comments towards Kai Cenat early in his career. To that end, Rayasianboy, whom Cenat had discovered in Japan, came to the AMP streamer's defense while talking with N3on at Streamer Prom:

"The sh*t you said is so f**ked up, you need to beg on your knees [for forgiveness]."

Ad

N3on replied by expressing remorse, saying he had changed and had already apologized to Cenat “five times”:

"I apologized to him five times... It was three, four years ago, and I'm a lot different now."

Rayasianboy appeared to accept the apology, and the two seemingly parted ways on good terms.

2) Dabo's ex-girlfriend throws her drink on him

Expand Tweet

Ad

Teen streamer Dabo ran into his former partner, Aya, at the event, resulting in a tense encounter. As soon as Dabo came into view, Aya can be heard (in a clip shared by @KillaKreww on X) asking him to leave:

"Get the f**k out my face! ('You still ride my d**k,' said Dabo)"

Moments later, Aya then walked across the room, picked up a drink, and attempted to pour it on Dabo. He managed to deflect it, and as bystanders stepped in to diffuse the situation, Dabo seemingly said:

Ad

"You actin' like a little girl!"

3) DDG meets a supposed Chloe Bailey look-alike

DDG was reminded of his former partner after seeing the girl on the right (Image via @ayekeeno/X)

At Streamer Prom, Darryl "DDG" came with influencer India Love as his date. While walking around, he witnessed a particular, purple-clad woman who reminded him of "somebody":

Ad

"Bruh, I keep seeing this girl in the purple and I keep thinking it's somebody else y'all. Tell me if I'm tripping."

Regardless, Darryl said hello to the woman, and the two shared a laugh:

"You look like, my son auntie... ('Someone you know?' said the woman) Yeah, yeah... (Laughs) ('I get that all the time')."

Ad

For those unaware, the rapper seems to associate the woman with Chole Bailey, the aunt to his son, Halo, and sister to his baby's mother, Halle Bailey. Notably, in May 2025, Halle obtained a temporary restraining order against Darryl after alleging that he had physically assaulted her during a January 2025 custody exchange.

4) The Sakura and Jasontheween drama

"Jakura" was a big highlight at Streamer Prom (Images via @jasontheween/X)

Jasontheween broke records by collaborating with Kydae's sister, Sakura Shymko. Initially, the streamer had tried to secure a prom date by reaching out to Pokimane, Cinna, and ExtraEmily, but none accepted his request.

Ad

Eventually, Jasontheween set his eyes on Sakura, even composing a song for her. She reluctantly said yes, and the two attended Streamer Prom together.

However, not everything went as planned, as a lot of harassment was directed towards Sakura. By the end of it all, Jasontheween addressed the intense and sometimes overwhelming parasocial attention he received:

"Sakura and I are fine. Please stop sending death threats and harassment, especially toward her. Our streams are for entertainment, but things can be misinterpreted. Today didn’t go as expected, but we’re grateful for the support. Please be kind, we’re all human. Thank you."

Ad

5) Deshae Frost gets into a fight at Streamer Prom

Expand Tweet

Ad

Twitch streamer and Kai Cenat's associate, Deshae Frost, got into a physical confrontation with his alleged “superfan,” Gotti. According to X user @ItsKingSlime, the altercation reportedly stemmed from Gotti’s continued antics that embarrassed Frost.

The incident started with some light pushing and shoving, but eventually escalated to an all-out brawl. At one point, Gotti appeared to gain the upper hand, putting Frost in a chokehold.

Fortunately, the scuffle was broken up, and none of the individuals involved were injured.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More