What happened between Jasontheween and Sakura at Streamer Prom?

June 2025 unexpectedly saw the emergence of a potential Twitch power couple, FaZe Clan's Jason "Jasontheween" Nguyen and Sakura Shymko, Kyedae's sister. The pairing happened during the build-up to Streamer Prom, hosted by Funnymike, a June 18 formal event featuring a star-studded livestreamer crowd.

To sum it up, Jasontheween needed a date for prom, and after multiple rejections from the likes of Pokimane, Cinna, and ExtraEmily, the streamer decided to go all-in on Sakura, with her sister's approval. As a romantic gesture, Jason made a song for his date, and, with a bit of reluctance, Sakura said yes:

"Just because of the song, I'll say yes. If it wasn't for the song, I would've said no."

A majority of fans online seemed delighted with Jason and Sakura's matchup. In many cases, the viewing experience was dubbed "parasocial", which essentially meant that a large group of netizens were emotionally invested in the streamers' interactions.

This infatuation with the pair, shipped as "Jakura," was reflected in Jason's Streamer Prom broadcast, which peaked at a whopping 118,191 viewers, setting a new all-time high for the 21-year-old.

That being said, the story did not end on a high note, considering the rollercoaster of events that took place.

Looking at Jasontheween and Sakura's eventful Streamer Prom night

About five hours into the prom night broadcast, Jason went to use the restroom, while Sakura sat outside with Jawhn, the former's cameraman.

At one point, Sakura playfully mentioned that the "J" initial on one of her nails represented Jawhn rather than Jason:

"Guys, the 'J' stands for Jawhn."

Soon after, Jason stepped out and was informed about this incident via his chatbox. This was a turning point during the date night, as the streamer leaned over an arcade game, with his face buried in his sleeve, he looked up and asked Sakura:

"What happened?"

Sakura then responded, saying she was slightly repulsed by a certain balloon-related incident involving Jasontheween:

"Oh no, like when the balloon hit your head, it like gave me a really big ick... that was like a deal breaker."

Jason's visible distress only increased with each "gang" that Sakura used to refer to him. The scenario included its fair share of side-eyes and smirks from both parties involved. Just before the two stepped away from the venue, Sakura asked Jason a question:

"You good gang? You good? ('I'm good!,' said Jasontheween)."

"Please stop sending death threats...": Jasontheween speaks on his record-breaking stream following Streamer Prom

Back home, Jason resolved to clear the air around his relationship with Sakura off-stream, in a private setting.

Following the stream's end, he issued a statement to his X community asking for the harassment against him and Sakura to stop:

"Sakura and I are fine. Please stop sending death threats and harassment, especially toward her. Our streams are for entertainment, but things can be misinterpreted. Today didn’t go as expected, but we’re grateful for the support. Please be kind, we’re all human. Thank you."

Overall, the two seem to be in a good place, and while nothing's official yet, fans still hope for a "Jakura" reunion.

