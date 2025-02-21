Kai Cenat confronts Deshae Frost about "girl content" on Twitch after he was banned from the platform

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat recently chatted with his long-time associate Deshae Frost following the latter's temporary suspension from Twitch. Frost's channel was banned on February 20, only to be reinstated a day later. During his return stream, he and Kai spoke over Facetime.

For context, the ban was imposed soon after Deshae conducted a public prank which featured him walking up to women and subjecting them to controversial lines. After he was reinstated, Kai Cenat spoke to the streamer and discussed ways to create better content.

Cenat started the conversation by expressing how Deshae's content is perceived from the outside:

"You think that... Regardless of the fact that... what just happened in the clip and sh*t like that, but you think that 'girl content' always gotta be a thing, you feel me? Like no cap, bro like, that clip alone whether it was a prank or not, if I'm being honest, from an outside perspective, and [me] being somebody to be able to tell, that sh*t is crazy."

Kai then explains how Deshae confines himself to a particular category through his streaming choices.

"You look like a weirdo": Kai Cenat confronts Deshae Frost about his controversial pranks

Continuing his chat with Deshae, Kai Cenat spoke about narratives and how public perception plays a role in boxing creators:

"F*ck all of that sh*t, here's my theory on it right. Ni**a, people already put you in a narrative, of thinking that... you be doing sh*t with b**ches and be getting sexual and all that other sh*t... so when they see you with a girl, they gon' put you in that narrative."

He told Deshae that it was up to him to decide the impression he wanted to leave.

"It's up to you... if you want to keep doing the girl content... if that's what you want Deshae to be known for... that's what you gon' be known for, the sh*t with b**ches and the girl content and sh*t don't gotta be done bro. All that is not necessary."

Cenat further states that Deshae's pranks do not paint him in the best light:

"If I'm being honest, it make you look like a weirdo, y'know what I'm sayin'?"

Deshae took Kai's advice, stating that he went ahead with the prank due to a lack of creative inspiration:

"Sometimes I get in these droughts... and I be like, its so easy just to film with a girl, that's what leads me to like... y'know what I'm saying?"

In other news, Kai Cenat responds to Kanye West's controversial posts on X, hinting that their planned collaboration could be called off.

