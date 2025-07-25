DJ Akademiks says he has been subpoenaed by Roc Nation in Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against Milagro Gramz

DJ Akademiks claimed on July 24, 2025, that he has been subpoenaed by Roc Nation, Megan Thee Stallion's management company. He said that the subpoena was concerning the rapper's lawsuit against commentator Milagro Gramz.For the uninitiated, Megan Thee Stallion (whose real name is Megan Pete) sued Gramz for defamation in October 2024. The Hiss rapper accused the blogger of being a “mouthpiece,” “puppet,” and “paid surrogate” for Canadian rapper Tory Lanez during and after his trial in 2022. Lanez was convicted of the 2020 shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.During his Rumble livestream on July 24, 2025, Akademiks told fellow streamer Adin Ross that Roc Nation subpoenaed him to depose him regarding the defamation lawsuit. He clarified that he wasn't being sued but that Milagro was the one who was being sued. &quot;Long story short, Roc Nation hit me with a subpoena yesterday. I promise you. They hit me with a subpoena to be deposed. They're not suing me or nothing, but they're suing another blogger named Milagro over Tory Lanez. They're suing Milagro over Tory Lanez for Meg. So, it's Megan Thee Stallion versus the blogger, so they're saying Tory had the blogger defame her,&quot; he added.The clip, which had been reshared by Akademiks' alternate X account @AkademiksTV. The post confirmed that the streamer was subpoenaed by Roc Nation with regard to the Megan Thee Stallion lawsuit. &quot;Akademiks has been subpoena by Roc Nation in a Megan the stallion lawsuit against milagroz. Akademiks is not suicidal and Akademiks would never kill himself. If Akademiks has a car crash, or if his plane explodes in the sky mid flight it was r** n*****,&quot; the caption read. Exploring Megan Thee Stallion's allegations against Milagro GramzIn October 2024, Megan Thee Stallion sued Milagro Gramz (real name Milagro Cooper) for defamation. She accused the blogger of &quot;promotion of an altered s*xual depiction, cyberstalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false light invasion of privacy.&quot; The lawsuit also stated that Gramz allegedly tried to“Denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements about Ms. Pete on her online social media platforms, for no other reason than to bully, harass and punish Ms. Pete for Mr. Peterson’s conviction and to tarnish her reputation, causing emotional distress.”According to NBC News, Megan Thee Stallion accused Gramz of spreading misinformation about her and the 2020 shooting incident. This included allegations that the rapper was drunk at the time and that she had never been shot.The lawsuit included old social media posts of Gramz claiming that the gun from the shooting incident went &quot;missing.&quot; However, the Los Angeles Police Department reportedly confirmed that it was still in possession of the firearm.The lawsuit alleged that Gramz shared a &quot;doctored, artificially created video&quot; of Megan Thee Stallion. It stated that Gramz claimed that she &quot;purportedly engaged in s*xual acts without [her] knowledge or consent&quot; on social media and encouraged her followers to reshare the video for a wider audience in June 2024. Megan Thee Stallion claimed Gramz allegedly &quot;liked&quot; the deepfake video and told her followers to &quot;go to my likes&quot; to see the video.At the time, United the People, Gramz's legal team, dismissed the allegations, claiming the lawsuit was filed in “an attempt to silence someone from their First Amendment right of free speech.”In February 2025, a Florida judge allowed Megan Thee Stallion and her legal team to proceed with the lawsuit against Milargo Gramz. The judge stated that the rapper made a “compelling case” that Gramz acted with a “reckless disregard for the truth.”According to Rolling Stone, Chief Judge Cecilia Altonaga added that Gramz could not seek protection behind laws offered to journalists as her “allegations … depict a campaign, not journalism.”“Defendant downplays these allegations [of defamation and acting out of ‘pure hatred,’] arguing that ‘spite’ and a failure to investigate do not establish actual malice. But Plaintiff’s claims extend far beyond mere negligence — they paint a picture of an intentional campaign to destroy her reputation. That is more than enough to satisfy the pleading standard,” the judge added.Tory Lanez's 2020 shooting case recently gained renewed interestThe details of the 2020 shooting incident have received renewed scrutiny on social media after Tory Lanez was attacked by another inmate in prison in May 2025. Following the attack, which left the rapper with 14 stab wounds, several celebrities and politicians have publicly called for Lanez's freedom. They also claimed the rapper was innocent and did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion.However, Megan Thee Stallion maintains that Lanez was the person who shot her, accusing the internet of making her &quot;relive&quot; her trauma in a social media post following Lanez's prison attack.&quot;At what point are y'all gonna stop making me have to re-live being shot BY TORY !? At what point are Tory and y'all FANS gonna stop lying? Like, how much is the check to keep harassing me? One min him/y'all said I was never shot, now y'all letting him play in y'all face AGAIN and say I was shot but it wasn't him oh ok… ?!&quot; she wrote on TikTok.The Mamushi rapper also dubbed Lanez a &quot;f**king demon&quot; and pleaded with him to leave her alone.