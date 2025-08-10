  • home icon
  What happened to T-Hood? All we know so far as Georgia rapper dies aged 33

What happened to T-Hood? All we know so far as Georgia rapper dies aged 33

By Shayari Roy
Published Aug 10, 2025 11:39 GMT
Juiceland With OJ Da Juiceman - Atlanta, GA - Source: Getty
T-Hood (Image via Getty Images)

Georgia rapper Tevin Hood, professionally known as T-Hood, died at the age of 33. He was a notable figure in the Southern rap scene, with tracks like READY 2 GO, Perculator, and more.

On August 9, 2025, TMZ confirmed the rapper's passing in an exclusive article, linked in a tweet made the outlet's official X handle, with the caption:

"Tevin Hood -- a rapper from Georgia better known as T-Hood -- was shot at his home, and later died. 💔"
According to the report, T-Hood was attacked on Friday, August 8, at his residence in Gwinnett County, Atlanta, Georgia. Officers were dispatched around 7 pm local time, following reports of a dispute that escalated into gunfire. First responders found Hood with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene of the crime.

The rapper was provided emergency aid at the scene before being transported to a local hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

As per the report, the Gwinnett County Police Department put out a detailed statement in connection with the shooting. According to their statement, one suspect was detained and was being interviewed by the detectives.

With the investigation ongoing, details about the dispute and those involved had not been made public at the time of writing.

The police had requested that anyone with information come forward to help them piece together the events leading to the confrontation. Additionally, they were treating the case as a homicide. But the exact motive for the attack was unknown.

Family members confirmed his identity to the police and TMZ. His mother, Yulanda, also addressed speculation about the circumstances of the incident. She confirmed that no party was happening at the time of the shooting.

What else do we know about T-Hood?

From L to R: Shad Da God and T-Hood (Image via Getty Images)
T-Hood was a rising star in Atlanta’s hip-hop scene.

Hood built his reputation on high-energy performances and street-rooted storytelling. His singles like Big Booty and Perculator were staples on regional radio and streaming platforms.

As per Radar Online, his final social media activity was a lighthearted post on Instagram on August 2, just a week before the shooting.

On July 21, Hood also posted a carousel post, promoting his song Grave Diggerz. In the post, he was seen wearing a ghost costume with red paint around the eyes.

Within hours of the news of his passing breaking, tributes from Atlanta’s rap community poured in. Producer Deedotwill, who collaborated with the rapper, expressed his disbelief in a post.

"We was just on the phone all day. I can’t believe you are gone. REST IN PEACE T-HOOD. I LOVE YOU BROTHER," he wrote.
Producer Deedotwill&#039;s message for Tevin Hood (Image via Instagram/@deedotwill)
Hood was dating Kelsie Frost, daughter of reality TV star Kirk Frost. Frost shared an emotional message via Instagram Story, expressing both heartbreak and frustration over the rumors surrounding the rapper's death.

"First off I’ve been advised not to speak up by plenty of parties. I can’t sit back and let this narrative being created go on... I want to ask for respect and privacy… I don’t even have time to grieve or say my respects in the right manner because I am defending myself, being attacked by people who are creating weird and sick rumours," she wrote (via the neighborhoodtalk).
Kelsie Frost&#039;s message for Tevin Hood (Image via Instagram/@neighborhoodtalk)
According to Radar Online, T-Hood is survived by at least one daughter. His last release, Girls In The Party, dropped on May 12, 2025, marking the final chapter of a career cut short.

