What is the nail technician drama involving Kash Doll? Rapper fires back amid allegations 

Rapper Kash Doll recently got embroiled in an online drama with a Michigan-based licensed nail technician named Zanaya. The nail artist shared a video on Thursday, August 7, 2025, sharing her &quot;worst nail experience&quot; in her two-year-long career.The young nail tech said she traveled to Detroit from Canton for a nail appointment booked for an unnamed celebrity. Zanaya said she never met the person, nor did the celebrity ever receive any of her services before. She revealed she did a nail filling over another tech's work for the celebrity and changed the nail paint on her client’s toes.&quot;This opportunity was presented to me, and of course, I grabbed it. It's just business. I expected to get paid for my service. I am a nail tech, and it's just my job,&quot; Zanaya shared.The nail tech claimed the celebrity told her to text her the amount to be paid, and it would be transferred by the following morning. Zanaya explained she was understanding of her client's situation at the time, given the celebrity had a wedding to attend. She added that she gave her the &quot;benefit of the doubt.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe technician continued that she messaged her client after two days of no response or payment. Zanaya's client allegedly told her she would transfer the payment.&quot;It's currently Thursday, August 7th, and I still have not received my $150 nail payment,&quot; the nail tech alleged.Zanaya said she did not film the nail service or take any pictures as the client seemed hesitant when asked.&quot;Overall, it's just unfair because I held her to her word of paying me the next morning. I completed a service that I was not paid for, and there was no communication of promo instead of payment or a shoutout or anything,&quot; the technician added.Zanaya said it was fine as she was there strictly for business. She said her intent with the video was to spread awareness among service providers.&quot;I have heard too many stories following this situation of her treating people like she treated me,&quot; she added.&quot;It is no longer about the money. It's simply the respect and principle of this unfair situation. After requesting the service and once that service is completed, you lack all communication, and any intention of paying me after four days later,&quot; the nail tech concluded.Kash Doll records her phone call with the nail tech, the latter issues a responseOn August 8, 2025, Kash Doll fired back at Zanaya over allegations that she evaded paying the nail artist. The rapper shared a clip on her IG Stories, claiming the service balance was sent to the nail tech on Sunday itself.Kash Doll found herself in online drama with a nail technician (Image via Instagram/@kashdoll)Kash Doll posted another video on her Stories where she spoke to the nail technician. Calling the young nail tech a &quot;clout chaser&quot; in the caption, the rapper could be heard talking to Zanaya over the call.&quot;Sunday, when you came and did my nails and I wasn't able to pay you 'cause I had to rush out…&quot; she said.Kash Doll reasoned that she had to take photos for her best friend.&quot;Tish sent you the $150, right?&quot; the rapper asked.When the nail tech replied &quot;yes,&quot; Kash Doll announced Zanaya &quot;technically&quot; got paid. The 36-year-old rapper claimed she had paid extra to her friend, who had transferred the nail service money to Zanaya on her behalf. &quot;Why would you go on the internet and tell them people you haven't got paid when you got paid. Even if it wasn't from me, you got paid,&quot; Kash asked, referring to Zanaya's now-deleted video.In response, Zanaya admitted that she received her payment, but claimed her video was not made to bash Kash Doll. The nail tech expressed her gratitude for the opportunity but explained her reasoning.&quot;With all of that, it was like I was being ignored, and I was speaking up for service providers. Like I said, not towards you. I'm not a drama person, I'm not a negative person,&quot; she said.Following Kash Doll's IG Stories, Zanaya made a statement on her Instagram on August 8, 2025. She doubled down on her previous claim that she did not mean to slam anyone or spread negativity through her video.Zanaya issued her response after Kash Doll's IG Stories (Image via Instagram/@_z.galleria)Zanaya claimed it was her cousin who referred her to the celebrity for the nail appointment. She added her cousin was the one who sent her the $150 payment for the time being, as she felt the situation was &quot;unfair.&quot; Zanaya's cousin asked her to inform her once the celebrity transferred the money, so that she could return the amount to her cousin.The nail tech claimed the celebrity was unaware of the substitute payment until their phone call. Zanaya alleged the celebrity threatened her with the recorded phone call and asked her to delete her video.Zanaya concluded that she only wanted to spread awareness by sharing her experience, as it was a common occurrence with service providers.