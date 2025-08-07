Who is Lizzi Akana? All about animator who created Kesha's "Your Love Is My Drug" lyric video

Kesha dropped the official lyric video of her song Your Love Is My Drug on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Notably, Lizzi Akana animated both the music and lyric videos of the track, which officially released back in April 2010 as part of the singer's debut album, Animal. The video explored psychedelic and trippy elements.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Lizzi Akana is an "award-winning animation director and senior-level 2D animator." She graduated from Rhode Island School of Design in 2005, from where she reportedly got her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Lizzi Akana began working as a freelance animator the same year. She even became an adjunct professor at the Rhode Island School of Design in 2019. According to her LinkedIn profile, her areas of expertise include 2D animation, general animation production, and hand-drawn cel animation.

According to her official website, some of Akana's well-known clients include Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Blue Sky Studios, Nickelodeon, MTV, Passion Pictures, and Augenblick Studios, to name a few. The animator has also shared her detailed portfolio on her website.

The recently released lyric video of the 2010 song garnered more than 20K views as well as over 3K likes on YouTube at the time of writing. On August 6, Kesha also spoke about the lyric video. She tweeted about the song that she released years ago, revealing that it was originally about a guy she was obsessed with.

kesha @KeshaRose I originally wrote this song about some guy i was obsessed with. ​ Now it’s a love letter to my fans. ​ Thank you for loving me then and loving me now, yall are the love of my life ❤️ ​ Your love is my drug lyric video out now. Animations by OG icon Lizzi Akana

Lizzi Akana revealed that it took around a month to finish the animation for Kesha's Your Love Is My Drug

Lizzi Akana (Image via Instagram/@lizziakana)

In June 2010, Lizzi Akana spoke to Cartoon Brew about her work on Kesha's Your Love Is My Drug. In the interview, she shared glimpses into the making process of the entire animation for the music video. Akana told the outlet at the time:

"I would say the bulk of the animation was completed (from design to final product) in around 2-1/2 weeks, give or take. In total, including added revisions at the tail end, I'd say the animation took a solid month."

According to her, the label as well as the director was looking for a "Yellow Submarine-inspired animation." The animator then stated that the team believed that she could be a good fit since she worked for the MGMT video Kids. Akana then continued by stating:

"This is my first time directing animation for a large commercial product. I was in charge of the concept/design, rough animation, and compositing for both choruses."

As far as the 2010 song is concerned, the production was handled by Dr. Dre and Benny Blanco. It further made its place in several charts across the world, including the US Billboard Hot 100 and US Latin Pop Airplay.

The song secured a position in the charts of a number of countries. The list includes Slovakia, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, Ireland, Hungary, Italy, Belgium, and Japan.

In May 2010, Kesha told MTV News that she finished writing the lyrics of this song within ten minutes with her mom in an airplane. Further talking about the song, Kesha highlighted the true essence of the song and said:

"It's one of my favorites. It's stupid and fun. You can't take it too seriously. And so, the video, I wanted it to be like a psychedelic trip of the mind, comparable with being so disgustingly in love with someone that you lose your head."

Kesha is currently in the middle of her The Tits Out Tour

This has been a busy year for Kesha since she is now caught up in her ongoing The Tits Out Tour, which kickstarted on July 1. The singer has covered several cities across the US since then. That includes Nashville, Cincinnati, Clarkston, Noblesville, Raleigh, and New York City.

Once the North American leg of the tour gets over next month, the singer will travel to Australia and Europe for the rest of the tour. She will cover Australian cities Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide. In Europe, Kesha will reportedly cover Germany, the Netherlands, Scotland, England, and many others.

zeb . @KESHASSANCE The end of my tits out tour experience — Nashville -> Raleigh -> Charlotte -> thank you so much Kesha — my voice hurts tonight but you will always forever have my support — your freedom and happiness radiates — and I hope you seen my support from the barricade!! 😭❤️‍🩹 @KeshaRose

The next show is set to take place on August 7 in Alpharetta, Georgia, at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. The tour's conclusion will take place with the final show in Dublin, Ireland, on March 21, 2025.

The singer's recent release of the lyric video of Your Love Is My Drug has gained fans' attention, and they have flooded the comment section with compliments.

