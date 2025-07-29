How many episodes will be there in The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1? Episode count and more

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 premiered on July 28, 2025, marking the long-awaited return of the beloved characters from The Amazing World of Gumball. This animated sitcom is a continuation of the 2011–2019 Cartoon Network series, bringing back Gumball Watterson, Darwin, and the quirky residents of Elmore.The show is available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+ in the United States, while international viewers can watch it on Cartoon Network and HBO Max starting October 6, 2025.As of July 28, 2025, the first 20 episodes of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 have been released. These episodes mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Gumball's adventures.The remaining 20 episodes are yet to be announced at the time of writing this article. With a total of 40 episodes planned, the show promises plenty of twists, laughs, and bizarre encounters.The series follows Gumball Watterson and his adopted brother Darwin as they navigate the wonderfully chaotic world of Elmore. The two misfit siblings find themselves in numerous strange and comedic situations, from battling an evil fast-food empire to dealing with sentient AIs in love with their mom.The episode count of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 will have 40 episodes. While the first 20 episodes are already available, the next 20 episodes have not been announced yet. Each episode lasts about 11-12 minutes.Episode NumberEpisode NameEpisode 1The BurgerEpisode 2The AssistantEpisode 3The DistanceEpisode 4The ThingEpisode 5The ButtsEpisode 6The TrafficEpisode 7The AstrologicalEpisode 8The CheerleaderEpisode 9The BoringEpisode 10The TeacherEpisode 11The AppEpisode 12The EntranceEpisode 13The LetterEpisode 14The GutEpisode 15The WrinkleEpisode 16The GourmetEpisode 17The PoolEpisode 18The PortraitEpisode 19The ClimbEpisode 20The AmadainEpisodes 21-40TBASynopses of the released episodes of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball The Burger: Gumball and Darwin try to eat healthy, but when Mr. Bilderburger takes control of Elmore, eating healthy becomes nearly impossible.The Assistant: Gumball and Darwin face off against a sentient AI assistant who is infatuated with their mom.The Distance: Gumball must find a way to repair his relationship with Darwin after they are forced to live in separate rooms.The Thing: Richard must retrace his memories to discover what "the thing" is and avoid a disastrous family dinner with Granny Jo Jo.The Butts: Gumball helps Principal Brown gain body confidence about his butt so he can perform a poem about butts at the Poetry Recital.The Traffic: The Wattersons must get Anais to Daisyland before it closes for good.The Astrological: Gumball and Penny must stay together despite Mr. Small's astrological prediction that they are not meant to be.The Cheerleader: Gumball wants to get Richard on the cheerleading team to break their family's generational trauma.The Boring: Gumball and Darwin use Molly's time-halting power to avoid getting beaten up by Tina.The Teacher: Gumball tries to take down Miss Simian after she punishes him for not respecting his school calculator.The App: Gumball and Darwin must stop an evil social media app from turning Elmore's kids into mindless drones.The Entrance: Gumball and Darwin try to make the best entrance at the coolest party of the year to impress everyone.The Letter: Darwin wants to retrieve a love letter he wrote to Carrie before she reads it.The Gut: Richard's gut becomes its own sentient entity, and Anais must choose between her dad and his new thinking gut.The Wrinkle: Anais starts aging prematurely due to the stress of managing her chaotic family.The Gourmet: Gumball becomes obsessed with Masami's gourmet mac-n-cheese and will do anything to get a full serving.The Pool: Richard, along with Gumball, Darwin, and Anais, attempts to jump into the Robinsons' new pool during a heatwave.The Portrait: Nicole insists on a perfect family portrait with everyone smiling and in the frame.The Climb: Gumball faces his demons and attempts to overcome a traumatic experience to summit the dreaded gym class rock-climbing wall.The Amadain: Gumball takes part in the Fitzgerald family traditions to help Penny survive a tense family birthday.Production, direction, and cast The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball was created by Ben Bocquelet and produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. The series marks Bocquelet's return to the Gumball universe after the end of The Amazing World of Gumball. The show is directed by Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain, who also serve as executive producers. Animation services are provided by Studio Soi (Germany), while storyboarding is handled by Bobbypills (France). The main cast includes Alkaio Thiele as Gumball Watterson, Hero Hunter as Darwin Watterson, Kinza Syed Khan as Anais Watterson, Teresa Gallagher as Nicole Watterson, and Dan Russell as Richard Watterson. Additional notable voices include Max Cazier, Maria Teresa Creasey, and Rich Fulcher.Plot of the series The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 follows Gumball Watterson and his brother Darwin as they encounter bizarre, surreal situations in their hometown of Elmore.From battling corporate fast-food empires to trying to fit in at school, Gumball and Darwin navigate life with their unconventional family. With eccentric characters and absurd scenarios, the series continues the beloved humor and quirkiness of its predecessor while introducing new, unexpected twists.The first 20 episodes of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 1 are now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.