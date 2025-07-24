Is a Home Improvement reboot coming to Hulu in 2025? Viral poster debunked

A Facebook post from July 21 claimed the 90s ABC sitcom Home Improvement is coming back with new episodes. The post by YODA BBY ABY read:&quot;THE TAYLORS ARE BACK!!! IT'S TOOL TIME!!!&quot;According to YODA BBY ABY, the show will be aired on ABC and the OTT platform Hulu this year in November. The caption continued:&quot;Join Tim &quot;The Tool Man&quot; Taylor, now a nationally syndicated TV star selling his own new TOOL TIME TOOLS nationwide. We reunite with the Taylor family in their iconic residence for more laughs and chaos.&quot;The Facebook post claimed the reboot show will have 10 episodes, and asked everyone to &quot;tune in&quot; for &quot;classic family fun and Tim’s unforgettable antics!&quot;YODA BBY ABY's post garnered over 24,000 likes, with many speculating about how the Taylor family's story might unfold in the first episode. However, the claim made in the viral post is false. A Home Improvement reboot is not on its way, as of this writing. The page, YODA BBY ABY's bio clarifies:&quot;I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news.&quot;Home Improvement is not returning with a reboot season on ABCApart from the bio on YODA BBY ABY's Facebook page clarifying the posts are satirical, there has been no official announcement about a reboot for the Tim Allen starrer, Home Improvement.In a 2023 interview with The Messenger, Tim Allen weighed in on the possibility of a spinoff show. He said he was in touch with Richard Karn, who played Al Borland. Tim was also seemingly in contact with his on-screen sons, Taran Noah Smith, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Zachery Ty Bryan.The actor said they discussed a potential spinoff where the show could explore the Taylor brothers, Mark, Randy, and Brad's lives. &quot;It's funny, one of the conversations we've had recently is how weird it would be if Home Improvement would be about the kids' kids,&quot; Tim Allen said.He added:&quot;Like if all of them had children, and I'm a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. It's come up.&quot;However, Patricia Richardson, who played Tim Taylor's wife, Jill, on the show, addressed the possibility of the show's return last year. During a conversation on the Back to the Best podcast published on March 28, 2024, Patricia addressed Tim Allen's plans to bring the show back. The actress said:&quot;I would hear he [Tim] was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about how everyone was on board to do a 'Home Improvement' reunion. But he never asked me.&quot;Patricia then referred to Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who played Jill and Tim Taylor's son, Randy, on the show, and was in touch with the actress. She said Tim Allen also did not speak to Jonathan regarding a reboot. &quot;So, I called Jonathan one day and said, 'Has he asked you about this? And he went, 'No, and why's he going around telling everybody that we're all on board when he hasn't talked to you or me?&quot; Patricia continued. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPatricia Richardson also referred to her now-deleted X post from 2023, where she addressed a similar speculation. She accused Tim Allen of &quot;kind of lying to people&quot; about a Home Improvement reboot and telling them she was on board with the idea.But Patricia said she was not aware of one such discussion, so she took to X to deny being a part of any series about her character, Jill Taylor. &quot;I've also never even been asked to do another 'Home Improvement' reunion thing.' But I would not want to,&quot; she added.Thus, the viral Facebook post by YODA BBY ABY can be inferred as fake news, made solely for light entertainment and satire.