Is Seinfeld coming back for Festivus 2025? Viral poster debunked

Seinfeld fans who were hoping for a special reunion or continuation of the iconic show for Festivus 2025 are in for disappointment. A viral poster claiming the series is returning in December 2025 has been widely shared, but it is false. There are no indications that NBC or any other major network plans to revive the show for a one-time special or a new season.

The viral poster is part of a hoax created by an internet user known for making fake promotional content. The poster, which appeared on Facebook on July 15, 2025, made bold claims about Seinfeld's return. It suggested the show would pick up nearly 30 years after its finale, with Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer dealing with their lives in New York City. The poster boldly proclaimed:

"THEY'RE BACK!!! IT'S A FESTIVUS MIRACLE!!! Get ready for the wildest comeback yet, Seinfeld is back, picking up nearly 30 years later with Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer exactly where they left off after their jail stint, doing nothing in New York City!

"Jerry’s lost his Netflix coffee and cars gig, George is broke after Bernie Madoff wiped him out, Elaine rules as CEO of Peterman Industries and Kramer remains the unpredictable chaos agent we love. Tune in for Festivus 2025 this December on NBC and Peacock for a hilarious, high stakes return!"

However, as much as fans might wish it to be true, this is not the case. The beloved sitcom has not been revived, and the claim about a Seinfeld comeback for Festivus 2025 is completely false.

Is Seinfeld returning for Festivus 2025: Fact or Fiction?

After a fake poster appeared on Facebook, the rumor that Seinfeld would return for Festivus 2025 spread quickly. The post claimed the show would air in December 2025, capitalizing on the month's popularity.

However, these claims are false. Like the show's episode The Strike, the holiday doesn't mean that the cast is coming back or that there will be new episodes. Fans usually celebrate Festivus with activities like "feats of strength" and "airing of grievances," which have nothing to do with the made-up return of the much-loved return.

The person known as YODA BBY ABY created the poster that went viral. The individual is known for making fake ads for movies and TV shows. They often share fake announcements, and this poster is the most recent example.

The fact that no official announcements have been made about a Seinfeld return shows that the post is just a joke. For fans hoping for a project revival, the hope remains unfulfilled. As of now, no official network or production company has announced plans to continue the show.

About Seinfeld

A still from the series (Image via Sony Pictures)

Seinfeld is an American sitcom that first aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998. Created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, the show focuses on the daily lives of four friends: Jerry, George Costanza, Elaine Benes, and Cosmo Kramer. The show’s unique premise, described as “a show about nothing,” revolved around the minutiae of everyday life and often featured Jerry's stand-up comedy.

Over its nine seasons, the series became one of the most influential sitcoms in TV history. It earned praise for its sharp writing, strange characters, and the ability to make everyday things funny. Many people still consider it one of the greatest shows of all time, even after ending in 1998.

Set in New York City, the show follows Jerry, a stand-up comedian, as he navigates life with his strange friends. While there isn't a main plot, the series remains entertaining by examining daily routines. As they often act selfishly and strangely, the characters frequently get into funny situations. The show combines situations based on real events, highlighting the absurdity of everyday life.

What is Festivus?

The holiday of Festivus was first shown in the US on the December 18, 1997, episode of Seinfeld called The Strike. Festivus was created by George Costanza's father, Frank, as an alternative to the commercialized holiday season.

It includes traditions such as the “airing of grievances” and “feats of strength,” which allow participants to express frustrations and test their physical limits. Festivus is now a significant part of culture, celebrated every year on December 23.

Is there hope for a revival?

Fans would love to see the show return, but there are currently no plans for a new Seinfeld project. The viral poster is simply a hoax created by YODA BBY ABY, known for making fake promotional materials for popular TV shows and movies. No official confirmation has been made by any networks about a new season or special, including for Festivus 2025.

It's important to remember that, although the series was a famous show, its reputation lives on through fans and reruns. It would be great if the show came back, but for now, fans will have to enjoy the old episodes and how it still influences culture.

In the end, Seinfeld is not coming back for Festivus 2025, even though the poster is going viral on social media.

