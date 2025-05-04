What happened to Alix Earle’s ”Hot Mess” podcast? Influencer teases career pivot following podcasting hiatus 

American podcaster Alix Earle attended the 2025 Kentucky Derby in Louisville, on May 3, 2025. During the event, in an interview with E! News, Earle addressed her next professional move, after putting her podcast career on hold.

The 24-year-old social media influencer, who rose to fame in 2022 with her 'Get ready with me' video, shared her plans for the future, without giving out too many details.

"Lots of plans, lots of dreams, but I don’t wanna jinx anything", she said.

Alix Earle's comments came amid significant changes in her professional life. As reported by Variety on February 25, 2025, her previous podcast, Hot Mess was dropped by Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network. According to the report, SiriusXM also ceased selling advertisements for the show, and the Unwell Network relinquished all rights to the Hot Mess podcast.

At present, during her aforementioned Derby appearance, when asked whether she might pursue a different creative path, such as acting, Earle expressed openness to the idea.

"I think acting is fun… I would love to explore that. Maybe someday, we’ll see," she said.

Alix Earle also emphasized that her primary focus remained on maintaining authenticity with her audience across platforms. Reflecting on her approach to content creation, she explained:

"I don’t think too much before I post. It’s very candid and in the moment. Before I saw success on social media, I would see myself overthinking everything and trying to filter it in a way. I think the moment that I let go is when I saw success in it, and that’s what I try to stick to."

Alix Earle shares she has put a “pause on podcasting,” states her plans to start vlogging during TikTok video

Alix Earle at the Michael Rubin's 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party (Image via Getty)

As per the aforementioned Variety report, Alix Earle had joined Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network, which was positioned as a production aimed at Gen Z audiences, back in August 2023 and began her podcast Hot Mess. However, as mentioned before, Unwell Network dropped her podcast, following which she made a TikTok video to announce a shift in her content strategy.

As per E! News (March 27, 2025), in her TikTok video posted on March 26, 2025, Earle addressed her audience directly, confirming that she would be taking a break from podcasting and instead redirecting her creative energy toward YouTube.

"I have to put a pause on podcasting right now for the foreseeable future," Earle shared.

She further explained that she could not share the details at the moment but she was “proud” of the connection and what she had “built” with her podcast.

"Don’t really want to get into the details of it all, and I kind of can’t get into the details of it all right now, but I’ve loved it so much, and I’m really proud of what I built with the podcast," she said.

Rather than leaving her followers without content, Earle revealed that she would be sharing weekly vlogs on YouTube. This new format, she explained, would give fans a more personal and in-depth look into her daily life.

"I don’t want to just leave you astray and not leave you with anything..I also think I would lose my mind. So, the good news is I’m gonna be putting out weekly vlogs for the foreseeable future," she explained.

Earle further described the vlogs as a “behind-the-scenes” look into her life, starting with a family spring break trip in the first video, which premiered on March 26.

"There’s going to be no lack of content—it’s just going to be a little bit different," the 24-year-old added.

With more than seven million followers on TikTok and over four million followers on Instagram, Alix Earle is currently busy working on her YouTube vlogs. As per another US Weekly article dated Feb 26, 2025, Earle also announced that she was investing in an alcohol company launching soon, but she did not reveal the brand name.

