  • Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle humorously reveals ex-Dolphins WR funded her losing bets at Kentucky Derby 

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle humorously reveals ex-Dolphins WR funded her losing bets at Kentucky Derby 

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified May 03, 2025 21:37 GMT
Braxton Berrios
Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios's girlfriend Alix Earle turned heads at the 2025 Kentucky Derby as she opted for an angelic white mini dress with an old-fashioned veil. However, it was her funny Instagram reel from the event which stole the show.

In the video, Alix and her friend, Gabriela Moura, are seen laughing and saying,

“Oh no, we lost. We’ll get ’em next time.”

Then the clip switches to Braxton Berrios and Josh Richards, the partners of the two women, who seemed more dejected because they had to actually pay for the bets. A playful caption on the screen read as the camera panned to the men:

“The ones who funded our bets.”
Talking about the NFL star's finances, Berrios signed a new deal with the Houston Texans for 1 year in 2025.

As per Spotrac, he will make $1.8 million for the year. Out of that, $300,000 is guaranteed, which means he gets it no matter what.

There are also small extras. If he’s active for each game, he can make up to $200,000 more. If he plays enough snaps (20% or 30% of the time), he can earn an extra $100,000 or $200,000.

Braxton will be a free agent again in 2026.

Braxton Berrios hilariously turned down Alix Earle's request to twin with him at Kentucky Derby

Alix Earle posted another funny video from the Kentucky Derby. In the video, she asked her boyfriend, Braxton:

“How about a black suit to match me?”

The former Dolphins WR smiled and replied,

“Perhaps not.”

In the reel, Alix was wearing a stylish black dress. Meanwhile, Braxton sat next to her in a pink suit.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Satagni Sikder
