Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle humorously reveals ex-Dolphins WR funded her losing bets at Kentucky Derby 

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios's girlfriend Alix Earle turned heads at the 2025 Kentucky Derby as she opted for an angelic white mini dress with an old-fashioned veil. However, it was her funny Instagram reel from the event which stole the show.

In the video, Alix and her friend, Gabriela Moura, are seen laughing and saying,

“Oh no, we lost. We’ll get ’em next time.”

Then the clip switches to Braxton Berrios and Josh Richards, the partners of the two women, who seemed more dejected because they had to actually pay for the bets. A playful caption on the screen read as the camera panned to the men:

“The ones who funded our bets.”

Talking about the NFL star's finances, Berrios signed a new deal with the Houston Texans for 1 year in 2025.

As per Spotrac, he will make $1.8 million for the year. Out of that, $300,000 is guaranteed, which means he gets it no matter what.

There are also small extras. If he’s active for each game, he can make up to $200,000 more. If he plays enough snaps (20% or 30% of the time), he can earn an extra $100,000 or $200,000.

Braxton will be a free agent again in 2026.

Braxton Berrios hilariously turned down Alix Earle's request to twin with him at Kentucky Derby

Alix Earle posted another funny video from the Kentucky Derby. In the video, she asked her boyfriend, Braxton:

“How about a black suit to match me?”

The former Dolphins WR smiled and replied,

“Perhaps not.”

In the reel, Alix was wearing a stylish black dress. Meanwhile, Braxton sat next to her in a pink suit.

