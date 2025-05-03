Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle takes special Texans WR's memento to Kentucky Derby getaway

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle, shared a picture of herself on a flight to the 2025 Kentucky Derby on her Instagram story on Friday. She wore a white hoodie and dark black glasses, covering her forehead with a black eye mask that said BRAXTON.
On May 5, 2024, she walked the Kentucky Derby red carpet, wearing a white dress, a black hat, and carrying a black bag, as the media took her pictures.
“Me Always. Kentucky derby here we comeee," Earle captioned her story.
Earle and Berrios have been dating since November 2023. They’d been hinting at their relationship on social media since March of that year. After moving in with the WR, Earle often jokes about turning Berrios’ home into a “Barbie house” on TikTok videos.
Braxton Berrios signed with Houston on Mar. 14. Before that, he played for Miami, re-signing with the Dolphins in March 2024. In Week 7 of that season, he tore his ACL and was placed on IR. He played in 16 games and had 27 catches for 238 yards and one touchdown.
Earle has supported Berrios publicly during his recovery and team move. Per People magazine, she’s hinted at future plans, like a possible wedding. But so far, nothing has been confirmed.
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle rep Texans at Coachella with viral moment
Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend, social media influencer Alix Earle, showed support for the team during their visit to Coachella’s opening weekend in April. Berrios was seen wearing a Texans cap at the Revolve Festival, an invite-only event that was held in Thermal, California. The team acknowledged the moment by posting a photo on X with the caption,
“The H spotted at Coachella.”
Alix Earle has over 7.4M followers on TikTok and 4.2M on IG. The couple reportedly met in Miami in 2023, during Berrios’ time with the Jets, and began dating while Earle was finishing her studies at the University of Miami.
