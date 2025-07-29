Only Murders in the Building season 5 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Only Murders in the Building season 5 is officially on the way, and the trio of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel is ready to crack another chilling mystery. Following the tragic cliffhanger in the season 4 finale—the murder of longtime doorman Lester—the upcoming season promises more twists, familiar faces, and a new layer of danger.Hulu has announced that Only Murders in the Building season 5 will premiere on September 9, 2025, with the first three episodes debuting on the same day. The remaining episodes will be released weekly.Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the series has gained immense popularity for blending crime, comedy, and drama in one binge-worthy package. With a star-studded cast, iconic guest appearances, and nearly 60 Emmy nominations to date, Only Murders in the Building has become a staple in Hulu’s original content lineup.Exact release date for Only Murders in the Building season 5, and how many episodes will there be in the series View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOnly Murders in the Building season 5 will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ starting September 9, 2025. Following the format of previous seasons, the new season will consist of 10 episodes. Fans may expect the first three episodes to drop on the debut. Subsequently, a new episode will come out every week until the season finale on October 28, 2025.To help fans across the globe catch the premiere as it drops, here’s a schedule of when the first three episodes will become available in various time zones:RegionLocal TimeLocal DateUSA (Pacific Time, PDT)12:00 AMSeptember 9, 2025USA (Central Time, CT)2:00 AMSeptember 9, 2025USA (Eastern Time, EDT)3:00 AMSeptember 9, 2025United Kingdom (BST)8:00 AMSeptember 9, 2025Central Europe (CEST)9:00 AMSeptember 9, 2025Singapore (SGT)3:00 PMSeptember 9, 2025Philippines (PHT)3:00 PMSeptember 9, 2025South Korea (KST)4:00 PMSeptember 9, 2025Japan (JST)4:00 PMSeptember 9, 2025Australia (AEST)5:00 PMSeptember 9, 2025Each new installment in Only Murders in the Building season 5 will be roughly 30 to 35 minutes long, maintaining the show’s signature storytelling rhythm.Where to watch Only Murders in the Building season 5? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and moreOnly Murders in the Building season 5 will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States. All new episodes will be available under Hulu’s standard subscription tier, with no additional charges for access to the fifth season. Internationally, the series will be distributed on Disney+ under the Star hub in countries including Canada, Australia, and the UK.As of now, there are no announcements for a linear TV broadcast, as the series remains a streaming-first property under the Disney umbrella via Hulu and Star.All four previous seasons of Only Murders in the Building are also available on Hulu and its international streaming partners. This allows new and returning viewers to rewatch past cases before diving into the latest mystery.Cast and characters in Only Murders in the Building season 5Steve Martin as Charles-Haden SavageSteve Martin stars as Charles-Haden Savage (Image via Getty)Steve Martin once again plays the retired TV actor best known for playing Brazzos, the ever-curious and quietly awkward Charles-Haden Savage.Charles is now a seasoned true crime podcaster, but in season 5, he appears a little more skeptical and unsure of himself as he continues investigating mysteries around the Arconia. His caustic sense of humor and changing friendship with his co-hosts keep him grounded—well, as grounded as one can be when murder follows you everywhere.Martin Short as Oliver PutnamMartin Short stars as Oliver Putnam (Image via Getty)Martin Short returns as Oliver Putnam, the flamboyant and often over-the-top theater director whose dramatics often make it hard to tell what's real and what's not.Oliver is now married to Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep) in Only Murders in the Building season 5. His love of storytelling spills over into both his personal life and their work in the Arconia's theater scene. Expect more craziness, emotion, and laughter as Oliver struggles to juggle love, murder, and musical numbers.Selena Gomez as Mabel MoraSelena Gomez stars as Mabel Mora (Image via Getty)Selena Gomez is back as Mabel Mora, the clever, no-nonsense young artist with a mysterious past and a keen sense of intuition that makes her an invaluable element of the three. As the youngest of the group, Mabel keeps their silly behavior in check with her sarcasm and street smarts.In season 5, she has to deal with fresh clues and old secrets while also wondering what the future holds for her and if it includes another dead body in the Arconia.Supporting and returning charactersSeason 5 also brings a rich ensemble of returning and new faces. Familiar characters include Michael Cyril Creighton as cat-loving neighbor Howard Morris, Jackie Hoffman as the ever-cranky Uma Heller, Nathan Lane as the morally gray Teddy Dimas, and Richard Kind as the oddball Vince Fish.Da’Vine Joy Randolph returns as Detective Donna Williams, still skeptical of the trio’s sleuthing, while Teddy Coluca appears in flashbacks as the beloved late doorman, Lester. Meryl Streep is also back as Loretta Durkin—now not just an actress, but Oliver’s wife and partner in theater.This season features a stellar lineup of guest stars: Tea Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio, a woman looking for help when her husband goes missing; Renée Zellweger joins as a mysterious new Arconia resident. Christoph Waltz, Logan Lerman, and Keegan-Michael Key will also appear in parts that haven't been disclosed yet. Beanie Feldstein, Bobby Cannavale, Dianne Wiest, and Jermaine Fowler are also in the upcoming season.What to expect from Only Murders in the Building season 5?The plot of Only Murders in the Building season 5 picks up immediately after the events of season 4, where the trio solved the murder of Sazz Pataki. Just as things began to settle, the Arconia’s beloved doorman, Lester, was found dead in the courtyard fountain—an eerie first for a murder occurring outside the building.According to the official synopsis, the investigation into Lester’s death will take Charles, Oliver, and Mabel beyond their comfort zone. The trio is thrust into a web of secrets linking powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and enigmatic Arconia residents. The season will explore deeper themes around the transformation of New York City, where traditional power structures clash with emerging, more dangerous forces.Sofia, introduced at the end of season 4 and portrayed by Tea Leoni, may hold vital information about the case. Her missing husband is believed to have connections to both the Arconia and New York’s underworld. Though initially rejected by the trio, her role in the investigation may expand as the story unfolds.Expect flashbacks to Lester's past, new information about the Arconia's deepest secrets, and the return of old friends with unfinished business. While the format is still based on a murder mystery, the stakes seem to be bigger and more complicated than they have ever been in season 5.Interested viewers can catch Only Murders in the Building season 5 on Hulu starting September 9, 2025.