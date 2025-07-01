"Sorry in advance for the person I'll become when this releases" - Fans react as The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially in production

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially in production, as announced by Disney's 20th Century Studios on June 30, 2025. The sequel will feature Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprising their roles, while Kenneth Branagh will join the cast as Miranda Priestly husband.

The Devil Wears Prada, based on Lauren Weisberger's book of the same name, was released in 2006. The comedy-drama film earned Meryl Streep an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, and she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

In July 2024, Puck News first reported that the sequel was in the works, and later, the actors and the studio confirmed the rumors. 20th Century Studios released a teaser on their social media accounts on Monday, June 30, 2025. The teaser left netizens excited, as many had been looking forward to the sequel since its official announcement. They took to social media to express their delight with one person apologizing "in advance for the person" they would become after the film's release.

"Sorry in advance for the person I'll become when this releases," they wrote.

Netizens expressed that they were looking forward to the sequel. One user (@Greeysp) suggested that the movie should follow Miranda Priestly's departure from Runway magazine, similar to Anna Wintour's step down from US Vogue.

"Miranda Priestly returning in 2026 to save print, crush egos, and serve looks? Florals for spring might still be groundbreaking after all," one netizen wrote.

"It should be about miranda stepping down and who is going to replace her just like what's happening now with anna and vogue," another netizen wrote.

"Last 10 years I've worked in fashion and everyone asks 'oh like Devil Wears Prada, is that how it really is?' Yes! It is! Except now the movie is almost nostalgic bc the industry has changed so much. Very intrigued to see how the second movie will go," another user added.

Netizens continued to show their support for The Devil Wears Prada 2. One user (@GeekyInDetroit) stated that the film should showcase a "fight" against fast fashion.

"Let's hope that they fight fast fashion! France just passed a law trying to encourage life time classy clothes," one X user wrote.

"If Emily Blunt isn't still bitter and underpaid, what are we even doing here?" another user wrote.

"They got the whole avengers of fashion cinema back together, love to see it!" another netizen added.

More details on The Devil Wears Prada 2

West End Dominion Theatre digital show poster for The Devil Wears Prada - (Image via Getty)

The Devil Wears Prada was based on Lauren Weisberger's 2004 novel by the same name. Weisberger was the former personal assistant of Vogue's then-editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, and it is seemingly believed that Miranda Priestly is based on Anna Wintour.

The sequel is written by Aline Brosh McKenna and is based on Weisberger's 2013 novel, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns.

Although the plot of the sequel isn't revealed, it will reportedly follow Miranda Priestly as she sees the decline of print media. According to some reports, Miranda will also allegedly compete with Emily Blunt's character, Emily Charlton, as she rises to a high-level executive position in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

In January 2025, Stanley Tucci shared in an interview with Variety that he couldn't share anything about the plot of the sequel. He jokingly claimed that if he spoiled anything, he would be sent to "the actor's prison."

"I know they're working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I'll go to the actor's prison or something. [The original] was one of the best experiences ever," the actor stated.

Meanwhile, Meryl Streep reuploaded a scene from the 2004 film on her Instagram on June 23, 2025. In the caption, she wrote her character's popular dialogue,

"That's all."

According to Variety's May 22, 2025, report, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled for release in theaters on May 1, 2026.

