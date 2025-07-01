Adrian Grenier won’t return for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ as sequel enters production

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are expected to return in The Devil Wears Prada 2. And while the plot details and the rest of the cast members for the sequel remain scarce, one of the actors from the original movie will reportedly not return in the follow-up.

Ad

Entertainment Weekly exclusively confirmed, citing two sources "familiar with the situation," that Adrian Grenier will not be part of The Devil Wears Prada 2. In the original 2006 hit film, Grenier played the character of Nate Cooper, who was deemed the "real villain" to Hathaway's Andy Sachs.

In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Grenier acknowledged his character's shortcomings, especially Nate's lack of support towards Andy's career. He said:

"In many ways he's very selfish and self-involved, it was all about him, he wasn't extending himself to support Any in her career."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, without Grenier in the sequel, it would seem that Nate and Andy's love story would be a thing of the past. The first movie ends with them reconciling after Andy quits her demanding job at Runway magazine, which is one of the causes of their strained relationship.

They were supposed to be moving to Boston together, where Nate planned to pursue a career as a chef.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 kicks off filming as a new cast member joins

Disney's 20th Century Studios confirmed that the production for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now underway. In an Instagram post on Monday, June 30, 2025, the studio shared a teaser featuring two of the iconic red devilish pumps and lines from the original movie.

Ad

There are still no confirmed plot details for the sequel. However, it will reportedly follow Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly as she deals with her career and the decline of the magazine industry.

The sequel would be Streep's first movie in the last couple of years after she starred as President Orlean in Don't Look Up. She recently joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building.

Ad

In the original, Emily Blunt's Emily, Miranda's assistant, quits Runway to become a high-powered executive for a luxury group. She reportedly now has the advertising dollars Miranda's magazine desperately needs.

As for Andy Sachs, it remains unknown how her character will factor in the new story, as she had already quit Runway in the original film to work at a local newspaper.

That said, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to feature more details about Miranda's life outside of Runway, as a new cast member has been added. Kenneth Branagh will be joining the original cast in the sequel, and he's set to play Miranda's husband.

Ad

Besides Streep, Hathaway, Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and the recent addition of Kenneth Branagh, there are no other known confirmed cast members for the sequel yet.

Oscar-winning filmmaker David Frankel will be back to direct, with Aline Brosh McKenna also returning to write the script. Karen Roselfelt will also be back to produce.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will open in movie theaters on May 1, 2026. Stay tuned for more news and updates as the sequel's production moves underway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More