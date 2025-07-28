Who is George Banks? Steve Martin's character explored in The Father of the Bride movie

Father of the Bride features Steve Martin in the role of George Banks. The 1991 film, directed by Charles Shyer, is a remake of the 1950 movie of the same name and is based on the novel by Edward Streeter. The story follows a father navigating his daughter’s unexpected engagement and wedding preparations. The film was released on December 20, 1991, and helped define Martin’s on-screen persona as a relatable parent figure.

George Banks is the owner of a shoe company and father to Annie Banks. His reactions to her engagement form the emotional center of the story. The film’s success led to a sequel in 1995. Interest in the character and Martin’s portrayal resurfaced with the film’s 30th anniversary in 2021.

George Banks in Father of the Bride

Steve Martin as George Banks walks Annie Banks down the aisle in Father of the Bride (1991), capturing the emotional heart of the film (Image via Disney+)

Before playing George Banks, Steve Martin had established himself in comedy and film. In Father of the Bride, he portrayed a father dealing with the emotional and financial impact of his daughter’s wedding. Martin helped shape the updated version of the story for a 1990s audience.

In the film, George Banks runs Side Kicks, an athletic shoe company. His daughter Annie returns from Europe and announces her engagement to Bryan MacKenzie. George initially struggles with the news and the fast-paced wedding plans. Over time, he learns to let go and support his daughter.

George lives with his wife Nina and their younger son Matty. As the wedding approaches, George tries to manage costs and logistics while adjusting to the changing family dynamics. In the end, he finds acceptance and closure after walking Annie down the aisle and receiving a call from her before her honeymoon.

Steve Martin’s experience with the role

George Banks (Steve Martin) sits beside Nina Banks (Diane Keaton) at the wedding in Father of the Bride, showcasing a key family moment (Image via Disney+)

In a GQ interview from December 17, 2021, Martin called filming the wedding scenes “pure joy.” The movie was shot in Los Angeles, with the Banks family home based in Pasadena. Martin explained that the film’s humor was rooted in real emotions, which made the character accessible.

Director Charles Shyer shared in the same feature that casting Martin was a deliberate choice. His comedic style and emotional range matched the needs of George Banks’ role. Shyer credited Martin with helping ground the film in both humor and sincerity.

Jason Diamond, writing for GQ on December 30, 2021, highlighted how the style of George Banks stood out. He wrote:

“With a little distance, George Banks—owner of a sneaker company and a sick vintage car—looks strikingly stylish.”

Diamond described the wardrobe as a mix of casual Ralph Lauren, denim shirts, paisley ties, houndstooth blazers, and high-top sneakers, subtle but effective in shaping the character’s personality. He wrote:

“Martin was always hilarious and cool, but all of a sudden, well into his 40s, he became full-on #goals.”

Diamond also noted that Martin’s movie costumes were almost indistinguishable from his real-life style. He added:

“The Steve Martin look of the early 1990s reflects what makes a Meyers film so great: there’s a real sense of mise en place. Everything is where it belongs.”

The visual details, including George’s vintage Austin-Healey and his classic suburban home, contributed to the lasting impression of the character. According to Diamond, Martin’s performance and aesthetic helped define a version of adulthood that felt aspirational and relatable at once.

Father of the Bride legacy and sequels

The Banks family and Franck Eggelhoffer plan the big day in Father of the Bride, highlighting the film’s comedic tension around wedding logistics (Image via Disney+)

The 1991 release led to Father of the Bride Part II in 1995. The sequel continued George’s story as he adjusted to the news that both Annie and Nina were expecting. Martin again portrayed the character managing change within his family.

In 2020, Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) premiered on YouTube and Facebook as part of a charity fundraiser during the COVID-19 pandemic. Martin returned for the short, along with much of the original cast.

The film grossed $129 million worldwide on a $20 million budget. It received a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and multiple award nominations, including for Steve Martin and newcomer Kimberly Williams.

On July 27, 2025, Father of the Bride aired on ABC as part of The Wonderful World of Disney series. It was broadcast ahead of Martin’s 80th birthday. Viewers who missed it can stream the film on Disney+. It is also available on live TV platforms carrying ABC, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

