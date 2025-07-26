Where was Washington Black season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Washington Black season 1 premiered on Hulu on July 23, 2025. The series is based on Esi Edugyan's award-winning book of the same name. It tells the story of a little boy named George Washington "Wash" Black who escapes slavery in Barbados in the 1800s. He goes to many different countries and civilizations during his trip.

The show was filmed in real life locatioms in North America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Filming took place in Canada, Mexico, the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Iceland.

Every major filming location where Washington Black season 1 was shot

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Filming for Washington Black season 1 primarily took place in Halifax. Ernest Kingsley Jr. and Sterling K. Brown filmed several scenes in and around Halifax Harbour.

The city's historic waterfront and colonial-era buildings helped bring back the 1830s backdrop of Black Halifax, where a lot of the drama takes place. Halifax features one of the world's biggest natural ports. It has also staged shows like Chapelwaite and Shattered City: The Halifax Explosion.

Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia

The South Shore of Nova Scotia, particularly in Lunenburg County, provided the spectacular coastal vistas needed for certain scenes.

Some scenes in the show were filmed in Ovens Natural Park, a 190-acre coastal area with cliffs and caves that were made by the sea. Scenes that focused on character development employed the park's coastline setting. Lunenburg, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been used in many works, such as The Book of Negroes, Moby Dick, and Haven.

Mount Uniacke and Louisbourg, Nova Scotia

Mount Uniacke, a calm rural spot in Nova Scotia, was used to film more scenes in the show. Wash traveled through less populated areas by using the wooded areas of the country.

The Fortress of Louisbourg in Cape Breton, a rebuilt 18th-century French fort, served as a good location for filming 18th-century sequences. Because of its period-accurate architecture and architectural detail, this site has been used in a number of historical movies and TV shows.

Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City was selected to portray Caribbean and colonial environments in Washington Black season 1. The city’s mix of preserved colonial, baroque, and neoclassical architecture provided suitable settings for scenes depicting plantation life in Barbados.

Filming locations may have included landmarks such as the Angel of Independence and Palacio de Bellas Artes. Mexico City has been a location for several international productions, including Spectre and Romeo + Juliet.

Reykjavik and other locations, Iceland

Iceland was chosen to stand in for the cold, far-off locales that Wash observed on his tour. The crew filmed in Reykjavik and the surrounding areas, where they had to contend with poor weather. On the first day of filming, there was a hurricane.

The plot changed in major ways among the icy mountains and frigid settings. Iceland's scenery has been featured in series like The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and Game of Thrones.

Charlotte Amalie, U.S. Virgin Islands

The capital city of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Charlotte Amalie, was used to depict additional Caribbean locations.

The town was utilized to show changes in Wash's travels. It is known for its Danish colonial architecture and colorful houses. The series featured a wealth of visual detail due to the presence of cobblestone streets and the historic shoreline.

Virginia, United States

The series also filmed scenes in Virginia, although the specific towns remain undisclosed.

Virginia certainly has some of the sites that Wash went to in the South because it still had colonial towns and rural areas. The state has a long tradition of putting on plays, and has been used as filming locations for historical dramas like Lincoln and Harriet.

What is Washington Black season 1 all about?

Washington Black season 1 takes place in the early 1800s and follows 11-year-old Wash as he runs away from a sugar plantation in Barbados when something happens that changes his life.

As he travels, he meets new places, people, and problems. He also thinks about who he is, what freedom means, and where he fits in. The story goes from Barbados to Nova Scotia and beyond as Wash tries to figure out where he fits in.

Sterling K. Brown plays Medwin Harris, who becomes Wash's mentor in Black Halifax, a community of once-enslaved Black people. Their friendship is the main focus of the story, which is vital because both characters have to deal with their pasts and work toward new futures.

Ernest Kingsley Jr. plays Wash, Eddie Karanja plays young Wash, Tom Ellis plays Christopher "Titch" Wilde, Rupert Graves plays Mr. Goff, Sharon Duncan-Brewster plays Miss Angie, and Iola Evans plays Tanna Goff. The show was created by Selwyn Seyfu Hinds and directed by Rob Seidenglanz.

Washington Black season 1 is available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

