Washington Black season 1 is set to release on Hulu on July 23, 2025. Based on the novel of the same name, the historical drama series is created by Selwyn Seyfu Hinds.

The series stars Ernest Kingsley Jr. as George Washington Black, Sterling K. Brown as his mentor Medwin Harris, Tom Ellis as inventor Christopher Wilde, and Iola Evans as Tanna Goff. Supporting roles include Rupert Graves, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Charles Dance.

The story follows 11-year-old Wash, a slave on a Barbados sugar plantation. After a sudden death, he escapes with the help of scientist Christopher “Titch” Wilde. Wash’s talents and curiosity lead him on a journey from the Caribbean to Nova Scotia and beyond.

Washington Black season 1 main cast

Given below is a list of the main cast and characters appearing in the Washington Black season 1.

1) Ernest Kingsley Jr. as George Washington 'Wash' Black

Ernest Kingsley Jr. as George Washington 'Wash' Black (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Ernest Kingsley Jr plays George Washington "Wash" Black, a talented youngster born into slavery in Barbados. Kingsley accurately portrays Wash's determination, intelligence, and ambition to create his own identity via art and science while adding emotional depth and sensitivity to his path from slavery to freedom with his performance in Washington Black season 1.

Where you've seen him: Kingsley is known for his roles in television series such as The Sparticle Mystery (2015), The Sandman (2022), and War of the Worlds (2022).

2) Eddie Karanja as young George Washington Black

Eddie Karanja as young Washington Black (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Eddie Karanja is playing the young George Washington Black in Washington Black season 1. Enslaved on a Barbados plantation at the age of eleven, Wash is perceptive, artistic, and intelligent beyond his age. Even after experiencing brutality and loneliness, he maintains his sense of curiosity and desire to learn more about the world outside of his restricted surroundings.

His relationship with the eccentric scientist Titch Wilde leads to a daring escape and an incredible adventure that changes his life. In his portrayal of Wash, Karanja lays the groundwork for his development into a confident, innovative young man by capturing his innocence, trauma, and hope.

Where you've seen him: Karanja is best known for his role as Jed Walker in Netflix's The Sandman (2022).

3) Tom Ellis as Christopher 'Titch' Wilde

Tom Ellis as Christopher 'Titch' Wilde (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Tom Ellis plays Christopher “Titch” Wilde, an eccentric, idealistic British scientist and rebel who defies his wealthy colonial family’s legacy in the Washington Black season 1. Titch becomes young Wash's mentor, and his method of escaping slavery after recognising the latter's genius.

Titch is a complex character who is both kind and flawed, motivated by both moral conflict and scientific curiosity. Ellis portrays Titch as a man divided between responsibility, family, and ideals, adding depth to his inner conflict.

Where you've seen him: Ellis is widely popular for his portrayal of Lucifer Morningstar in the American urban fantasy series Lucifer (2016 - 2021). Among his other works, his other notable role is that of Gary Preston in Miranda (2009–2015).

4) Sterling K. Brown as Medwin Harris

Sterling K. Brown as Medwin Harris (Image via YouTube/ Hulu)

Sterling K. Brown plays Medwin Harris, a dignified and influential Black leader and a visionary, living in Nova Scotia. After escaping slavery, Medwin acts as a father figure and mentor to Wash, helping him travel through the challenges of identity, purpose, and freedom.

He is calm, ethical, and emotionally stable, offering wisdom shaped by hardship and perseverance. Brown gives Medwin's character a powerful depth by portraying him as a leader who guides with intelligence, sensitivity, and a profound dedication to uplifting others in a divided society in Washington Black season 1.

Where you've seen him: Sterling K. Brown is most popular for his roles as Randall Pearson in This Is Us, Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson, and N'Jobu in Black Panther, among several of his projects.

Supporting cast in Washington Black season 1

Below is a list of all the supporting cast and characters set to appear in Washington Black season 1:

Rupert Graves as Mr. Goff

as Mr. Goff Iola Evans as Tanna Goff

as Tanna Goff Billy Boyd as Willard

as Willard Shaunette Renée Wilson as Big Kit

as Big Kit Naika Toussaint as Naomi

as Naomi Tattiawna Jones as Sam

as Sam Rick Worthy as Drunk John

as Drunk John Chris Patrick-Simpson as Phillip Wilde

as Phillip Wilde Julian Black Antelope as Moose

as Moose Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Gaius

as Gaius Julian Rhind-Tutt as Erasmus Wilde

as Erasmus Wilde Matthew Lemche as Mouse

as Mouse Jamie Hector as Nat Turner

as Nat Turner Diêm Camille as Esi

as Esi Bill Chernin as Host

as Host Nia Thompson as Emilie

as Emilie Essam Ferris as Cooper

as Cooper Rick Courtney as Watchman

as Watchman Charles Dance as James Wilde

as James Wilde Edward Bluemel

Sharon Duncan-Brewster

Kamar de los Reyes as Captain Alvarez

as Captain Alvarez Brendan Morgan as Eddie

as Eddie Jeremy Walmsley as Real McGee

as Real McGee Oliver Boyle as Tubby White Kid

as Tubby White Kid Sundra Oakley as Theodora

as Theodora Britney Canzi as Tubby Kid's Mother

as Tubby Kid's Mother David Rossetti as Beaten Loser

as Beaten Loser Kian Zarkechvari as Bartender

as Bartender Saskia Ashdown as Janessa

as Janessa Andrew Bigelow as Agent

as Agent Miles Yekinni as Barrington

as Barrington Duane Keogh as Captain Holloway

as Captain Holloway Carter Trozzolo as Young Philip

as Young Philip Troy Mundle as Frenchman

as Frenchman Jack Gillett as Paddy

as Paddy Harmony Adesola as Dancer

as Dancer Aviel Ayoung as Middle-aged Black Man

as Middle-aged Black Man Favour Onwuka as Flora

as Flora Hayden Sullivan as Young Titch

as Young Titch Indrajit Sarkar as Seaman

as Seaman JLouis Mills as One-Eyed Deck Hand

as One-Eyed Deck Hand Finnian Jones as Young Erasmus

as Young Erasmus Clyde Whitham as Martin

as Martin Sam Manual as Cook

as Cook Chris MacKinnon as Pit Fighter

as Pit Fighter Charlie Anderle as Overseer

as Overseer Aneurin Pascoe as Restaurant Hand

as Restaurant Hand Thalia Mowatt as Young Tanna

as Young Tanna Kristopher Anderson as White Hare Employee

as White Hare Employee John Michael DeWall as Overseer

as Overseer Tyrell Casimir as Rough Man

as Rough Man Justin Statton as Sailor

as Sailor Jason Ellsworth as Scientific Gentleman(uncredited)

What is Washington Black about?

A still from the show's trailer. (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Washington Black is a historical drama–adventure based on Esi Edugyan’s acclaimed novel.

Washington Black season 1 centres around George Washington "Wash" Black, an 11-year-old slave on a sugar plantation in Barbados who, with the help of scientist Christopher "Titch" Wilde, flees after surviving a terrible death.

Along the way, Wash travels the world from the Caribbean to Nova Scotia and beyond thanks to his remarkable talents and curiosity. The plot explores concepts of identity, freedom, mentorship, first love, found family, and perseverance in the face of oppression.

Washington Black season 1 will release on Hulu with 8 episodes on July 23, 2025. Stay tuned for further updates.

