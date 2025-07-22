Washington Black season 1 is set to release on Hulu on July 23, 2025. Based on the novel of the same name, the historical drama series is created by Selwyn Seyfu Hinds.
The series stars Ernest Kingsley Jr. as George Washington Black, Sterling K. Brown as his mentor Medwin Harris, Tom Ellis as inventor Christopher Wilde, and Iola Evans as Tanna Goff. Supporting roles include Rupert Graves, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Charles Dance.
The story follows 11-year-old Wash, a slave on a Barbados sugar plantation. After a sudden death, he escapes with the help of scientist Christopher “Titch” Wilde. Wash’s talents and curiosity lead him on a journey from the Caribbean to Nova Scotia and beyond.
Washington Black season 1 main cast
Given below is a list of the main cast and characters appearing in the Washington Black season 1.
1) Ernest Kingsley Jr. as George Washington 'Wash' Black
Ernest Kingsley Jr plays George Washington "Wash" Black, a talented youngster born into slavery in Barbados. Kingsley accurately portrays Wash's determination, intelligence, and ambition to create his own identity via art and science while adding emotional depth and sensitivity to his path from slavery to freedom with his performance in Washington Black season 1.
Where you've seen him: Kingsley is known for his roles in television series such as The Sparticle Mystery (2015), The Sandman (2022), and War of the Worlds (2022).
2) Eddie Karanja as young George Washington Black
Eddie Karanja is playing the young George Washington Black in Washington Black season 1. Enslaved on a Barbados plantation at the age of eleven, Wash is perceptive, artistic, and intelligent beyond his age. Even after experiencing brutality and loneliness, he maintains his sense of curiosity and desire to learn more about the world outside of his restricted surroundings.
His relationship with the eccentric scientist Titch Wilde leads to a daring escape and an incredible adventure that changes his life. In his portrayal of Wash, Karanja lays the groundwork for his development into a confident, innovative young man by capturing his innocence, trauma, and hope.
Where you've seen him: Karanja is best known for his role as Jed Walker in Netflix's The Sandman (2022).
3) Tom Ellis as Christopher 'Titch' Wilde
Tom Ellis plays Christopher “Titch” Wilde, an eccentric, idealistic British scientist and rebel who defies his wealthy colonial family’s legacy in the Washington Black season 1. Titch becomes young Wash's mentor, and his method of escaping slavery after recognising the latter's genius.
Titch is a complex character who is both kind and flawed, motivated by both moral conflict and scientific curiosity. Ellis portrays Titch as a man divided between responsibility, family, and ideals, adding depth to his inner conflict.
Where you've seen him: Ellis is widely popular for his portrayal of Lucifer Morningstar in the American urban fantasy series Lucifer (2016 - 2021). Among his other works, his other notable role is that of Gary Preston in Miranda (2009–2015).
4) Sterling K. Brown as Medwin Harris
Sterling K. Brown plays Medwin Harris, a dignified and influential Black leader and a visionary, living in Nova Scotia. After escaping slavery, Medwin acts as a father figure and mentor to Wash, helping him travel through the challenges of identity, purpose, and freedom.
He is calm, ethical, and emotionally stable, offering wisdom shaped by hardship and perseverance. Brown gives Medwin's character a powerful depth by portraying him as a leader who guides with intelligence, sensitivity, and a profound dedication to uplifting others in a divided society in Washington Black season 1.
Where you've seen him: Sterling K. Brown is most popular for his roles as Randall Pearson in This Is Us, Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson, and N'Jobu in Black Panther, among several of his projects.
Supporting cast in Washington Black season 1
Below is a list of all the supporting cast and characters set to appear in Washington Black season 1:
- Rupert Graves as Mr. Goff
- Iola Evans as Tanna Goff
- Billy Boyd as Willard
- Shaunette Renée Wilson as Big Kit
- Naika Toussaint as Naomi
- Tattiawna Jones as Sam
- Rick Worthy as Drunk John
- Chris Patrick-Simpson as Phillip Wilde
- Julian Black Antelope as Moose
- Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Gaius
- Julian Rhind-Tutt as Erasmus Wilde
- Matthew Lemche as Mouse
- Jamie Hector as Nat Turner
- Diêm Camille as Esi
- Bill Chernin as Host
- Nia Thompson as Emilie
- Essam Ferris as Cooper
- Rick Courtney as Watchman
- Charles Dance as James Wilde
- Edward Bluemel
- Sharon Duncan-Brewster
- Kamar de los Reyes as Captain Alvarez
- Brendan Morgan as Eddie
- Jeremy Walmsley as Real McGee
- Oliver Boyle as Tubby White Kid
- Sundra Oakley as Theodora
- Britney Canzi as Tubby Kid's Mother
- David Rossetti as Beaten Loser
- Kian Zarkechvari as Bartender
- Saskia Ashdown as Janessa
- Andrew Bigelow as Agent
- Miles Yekinni as Barrington
- Duane Keogh as Captain Holloway
- Carter Trozzolo as Young Philip
- Troy Mundle as Frenchman
- Jack Gillett as Paddy
- Harmony Adesola as Dancer
- Aviel Ayoung as Middle-aged Black Man
- Favour Onwuka as Flora
- Hayden Sullivan as Young Titch
- Indrajit Sarkar as Seaman
- JLouis Mills as One-Eyed Deck Hand
- Finnian Jones as Young Erasmus
- Clyde Whitham as Martin
- Sam Manual as Cook
- Chris MacKinnon as Pit Fighter
- Charlie Anderle as Overseer
- Aneurin Pascoe as Restaurant Hand
- Thalia Mowatt as Young Tanna
- Kristopher Anderson as White Hare Employee
- John Michael DeWall as Overseer
- Tyrell Casimir as Rough Man
- Justin Statton as Sailor
- Jason Ellsworth as Scientific Gentleman(uncredited)
What is Washington Black about?
Washington Black is a historical drama–adventure based on Esi Edugyan’s acclaimed novel.
Washington Black season 1 centres around George Washington "Wash" Black, an 11-year-old slave on a sugar plantation in Barbados who, with the help of scientist Christopher "Titch" Wilde, flees after surviving a terrible death.
Along the way, Wash travels the world from the Caribbean to Nova Scotia and beyond thanks to his remarkable talents and curiosity. The plot explores concepts of identity, freedom, mentorship, first love, found family, and perseverance in the face of oppression.
Washington Black season 1 will release on Hulu with 8 episodes on July 23, 2025. Stay tuned for further updates.