Black Sheep to Leader - Braun Strowman could lead a popular AEW faction after his WWE release

By Ishan Dubey
Modified May 03, 2025 12:38 GMT
The Monster of all Monsters, Braun Strowman (Images via Braun's Instagram and AEW's Official YouTube channel)

The shocking news of Braun Strowman getting released from WWE came out today. The Monster of all Monsters had been with the Stamford-based promotion for three years since returning in 2022. The former Universal Champion might be on his way to join All Elite Wrestling and could revive and lead the Dark Order.

Strowman could reintroduce the Dark Order

Strowman might join All Elite Wrestling and revive the Dark Order. He might kickstart his career in the Jacksonville-based promotion with a faction instead of going solo. He could follow the footsteps of the late Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee and lead a faction with a dark premise.

Braun Strowman could reintroduce the faction to the AEW fans by adding new members. As a former world champion himself, he would be a great mentor to any rising stars, working as a towering leader.

It would make perfect sense for Strowman to lead Dark Order

Braun Strowman also kickstarted his career as the Black Sheep of the Wyatt Family. He acted as the faction's driving force before going solo. His Wyatt Family teammate, Brodie Lee, was the leader of the Dark Order faction in AEW before his untimely demise.

It would make perfect sense for him to lead the faction, considering his history with Brodie. He could use the faction to re-ignite the fire in his career and might push it to new heights given the right story.

Strowman would be protected as a part of the faction

This would also be in the best interest of Strowman as he hasn't been at his physical best over the past years. The quality of his matches has deteriorated despite his best efforts over the years, and he has faced a lot of criticism for it.

Working in a faction would be a great way to protect Braun Strowman and build him to be one of the top stars. He could just lead the faction instead of wrestling every week and get saved by his teammates if needed.

While this is all speculation, it'll be interesting to see what is next for the Monster Among Men in his wrestling career.

Edited by Arsh Das
