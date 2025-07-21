Washington Black season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Washington Black season 1 is finally set to be released. The Hulu and Disney+ original series will premiere on July 23, 2025, with all eight episodes available to stream at once. The show is based on the novel by Esi Edugyan.

It follows the travels of a little boy named George Washington "Wash" Black, who escapes slavery in Barbados and finds an amazing life outside of it.

Washington Black season 1 has a star-studded cast, including Sterling K. Brown, Tom Ellis, and Ernest Kingsley Jr. The show combines historical elements with adventure-driven storytelling.

Exploring all the details about Washington Black season 1

When will Washington Black season 1 be released?

Washington Black (Image via Hulu)

Washington Black season 1 is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. All eight episodes will be released simultaneously, allowing fans to binge-watch the entire historical epic in one sitting if they choose.

In the U.S., the series will be available on Hulu, while international viewers can watch it on Disney+. Release times for episode 1 will vary depending on the time zone. Here's a breakdown of the key release times across different regions:

Region Platform Release Time (Local) United States (PT) Hulu July 22, 2025 – 9:00 PM United States (ET) Hulu July 23, 2025 – 12:00 AM United Kingdom Disney+ July 23, 2025 – 8:00 AM Canada (ET) Disney+ July 23, 2025 – 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Disney+ July 23, 2025 – 5:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Disney+ July 23, 2025 – 2:00 PM South Korea (KST) Disney+ July 23, 2025 – 3:00 PM India (IST) Disney+ July 23, 2025 – 5:30 AM

Where to watch Washington Black season 1?

Viewers in the United States can stream season 1 of Washington Black exclusively on Hulu starting from July 23, 2025. At the same time, the series is available to stream on Disney+ in other countries.

There is currently no confirmed broadcast on linear television, as the show is prioritizing a streaming-first release strategy. New Hulu subscribers can try out a 30-day free trial. Meanwhile, Disney+ continues to expand its global content library by adding more historical and prestige dramas.

Viewers won't be able to watch the show on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or HBO Max.

All cast members in Washington Black season 1 and their characters

Still from the trailer for Washington Black (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Washington Black season 1's cast includes veteran actors and emerging performers. Here's the complete list of confirmed cast members and the characters they portray:

Ernest Kingsley Jr. – George Washington "Wash" Black

Eddie Karanja – Young Wash

Sterling K. Brown – Medwin Harris

Tom Ellis – Christopher “Titch” Wilde

Iola Evans – Tanna Goff

Julian Rhind-Tutt – Erasmus Wilde

Billy Boyd – Willard

Rupert Graves – Mr. Goff

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine – Gaius

Edward Bluemel – Billy McGee

Charles Dance – James Wilde

Sharon Duncan-Brewster – Miss Angie

Shaunette Renée Wilson – Big Kit

Blaine Dorey – Porter

What to expect from Washington Black season 1?

Based on Esi Edugyan's Booker Prize-nominated novel, Washington Black is about an 11-year-old boy in Barbados in the 1800s who runs away from slavery and goes on a life-changing journey across continents. After witnessing a terrible tragedy, Wash leaves the sugar farm with the help of Christopher "Titch" Wilde, a young and idealistic scientist.

The story then covers a lot of ground, taking Wash from the Caribbean to the Arctic and then to London, Morocco, and Nova Scotia. As he grows up, he faces problems with identity, race, freedom, and connection. He learns about science, art, and strange human links along the way, which changes his sense of purpose.

Viewers can look forward to thrilling chase scenes, historically accurate settings filled with intricate details, and character moments that encourage one to think profoundly. There are both high-stakes action scenes and complicated character arcs in the show.

Some of the themes that are thoroughly looked at are survival, trauma, love, and community. The series also emphasizes strong visual storytelling and performance. As per IMDb, the filming locations included Mexico, Nova Scotia, and Iceland.

Washington Black will be available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+ from July 23, 2025.

