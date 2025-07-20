Wall to Wall cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the film and the roles they play

In Wall to Wall, a psychological thriller film set in the heart of Seoul’s high-rise apartment chaos, tensions climb just as fast as rent prices. The Netflix film centers on a financially burdened homeowner's desperate search to uncover the truth behind mysterious nightly noises. This follows the slow unraveling of trust among neighbors in a building where secrets echo through the walls.

Directed by Unlocked’s Kim Tae-joon, Wall to Wall blends suspense and social commentary, using a claustrophobic setting and sharp tension to explore urban anxiety and real estate pressures. Starring Kang Ha-neul, Yeom Hye-ran, and Seo Hyun-woo, Wall to Wall boasts a tight ensemble cast.

Wall to Wall: Cast and characters list explored

Kang Ha-neul as Woo-sung

Kang Ha-neul (Image via Netflix)

Kang Ha-neul portrays Woo-sung, a reserved office worker who, after years of savings, finally purchases a home. But what should have been a victory swiftly turns into a nightmare. Every night, weird sounds come from the level above, driving him on an endless and increasingly unstable search for the source.

Kang is most recognized for his emotional role in When the Camellia Blooms and a supporting part in Squid Game. In this movie, he goes in a darker direction. Kang paints a frightening picture of a guy who is falling apart under financial stress and growing anxiety, as Woo-sung swings between desperation and obsession.

His change from a normal renter to a frantic investigator happens slowly, with a lot of emotional depth and a sense of dread that builds over time.

Yeom Hye-ran as Jeon Eun-hwa

Yeom Hye-ran stars as Jeon Eun-hwa (Image via Netflix)

Yeom Hye-ran plays Jeon Eun-hwa, the classy president of the apartment's residents organization, with keen elegance. Eun-hwa lives in a fancy penthouse, which is very different from Woo-sung's more humble existence, both in terms of rank and presence. Yeom is known for her award-winning part in When Life Gives You Tangerines and her roles in The Glory and Juvenile Justice.

Eun-hwa tries to be the voice of reason in Wall to Wall as tensions rise, but there is always a sense of uncertainty in every conversation. Is she really attempting to assist, or is she planning something behind the scenes, lurking dark secrets of her own? Yeom's multifaceted acting adds to the tension, making every exchange feel creepy and unsettling.

Seo Hyun-woo as Jin-ho

Seo Hyun-woo stars as Jin-ho (Image via Getty)

Seo Hyun-woo plays Jin-ho, Woo-sung's mysterious upstairs neighbor, who is another main character. Seo is known for his performance in The Fiery Priest. He gives Jin-ho a subtle sense of danger. He talks in measured tones, yet he seems to carry the weight of buried facts.

Jin-ho's role in Woo-sung's case simply makes the mystery more interesting. He says he will assist in finding out where the noise is coming from, but it is not clear what he really wants. The distinctions between friend and enemy become less clear as the movie goes on, ultimately leading to a drastic revelation.

Supporting cast and guest appearances

Beyond the central trio, Wall to Wall features a lineup of supporting characters who bring depth and realism to the apartment complex's world. Each adds to the tapestry of distrust and mystery.

Here is the list:

Jeon Jin-oh as Jeon Gwang-cheol, a resident of apartment 1301

Park Sung-il as Ga Ju-ho, Eun-hwa’s husband

Lee Jong-goo as Kim Yeong-cheol, a tenant from 1701.

Jo Han-joon as Lee Chang-u, Woo-sung’s co-worker

Kang Ae-sim as Nam Hae-ju, Woo-sung’s mother

Kim Tae-moon as GH Team Leader Cho

Na Ho-sook as Na Ok-sun, another tenant from 1701

Jo Yu-ra as Lee Ju-yeon, lives in 1402

Yoon Jeong-il as Lee Sang-uk, a resident of 1601

Kim Hyun-jung as Ha Ju-gyeong, a fellow 1301 resident.

Baek Do-gyum as the maintenance man

Ryu Seung-hyun as the real estate agent

Jung Sung-il as Prosecutor

Woo Sung-eun as Woo-sung’s fiancée

Jo Jae-young and Seo Han-gyeol as police officers

Kim Hak-seon as police station chief.

Each character, whether neighbor, authority, or family, contributes to the building’s volatile environment, transforming it into a character of its own.

What is Wall to Wall all about?

Wall to Wall is a thriller that explores the psychological toll of urban isolation and distrust. Set in a towering apartment block in Seoul, the story follows Woo-sung, who finally achieves his dream of home ownership. But instead of peace, he finds himself tormented by nightly noises that rob him of sleep and stability.

As Woo-sung investigates, suspicion and conflict grow. The complex turns into a maze of secrets, with residents accusing and hiding. Eun-hwa, the penthouse owner, offers help—but her motives are unclear. Jin-ho, the upstairs neighbor, may be ally or suspect.

The film steadily builds dread. What begins as a noise dispute escalates into a psychological game where no one is safe from scrutiny. Directed by Kim Tae-joon, Wall to Wall leans into the horror of everyday life — and how quickly neighbors can become adversaries.

The narrative mirrors real anxieties faced by city dwellers, such as rising rent, social tension, and the unbearable closeness of apartment living. The film shrouds each character in mystery, leaving viewers questioning who they can trust.

Where is Wall to Wall streaming online?

Kang Ha-neul stars as No Woo-sung (Image via Netflix)

Wall to Wall is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. It came out all around the world in July 2025 as part of Netflix's increasing collection of Korean thrillers.

Viewers can either watch the movie in Korean with subtitles or in dubbed versions. Netflix also features cast interviews and behind-the-scenes videos for those who are interested in learning more.

Wall to Wall delivers a tense, claustrophobic thriller about noise, paranoia, and trust. Kang Ha-neul, Yeom Hye-ran, and Seo Hyun-woo lead a strong cast in this gripping tale of urban dread. The film is available for online streaming exclusively on Netflix.

