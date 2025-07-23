  • home icon
FKA Twigs' allegations against Shia LaBeouf explored as English singer settles abuse lawsuit

By Amrita Das
Published Jul 23, 2025 08:12 GMT
FKA Twigs settles her battery lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf. (Image via Mike Coppola, Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)
English musician FKA Twigs has dropped her 2020 lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, in which she accused him of abuse. On July 18, 2025, Twigs, 37, asked the Los Angeles court to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning it can’t be reopened. It was officially dismissed on July 21.

FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf's respective attorneys, Bryan Freedman and Shawn Holley, shared a joint statement obtained by US Weekly:

"Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court. While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future."
The case was initially set to go to trial last year, but it got postponed.

FKA Twigs had dated the Transformers actor from 2018 to 2019. They met for the first time on the set of the 2018 film Honey Boy. Following their split in 2019, Twigs sued Shia on December 11, 2020.

According to BBC, Twigs had accused Shia of "relentless abuse" in her filing. She alleged the actor had verbally and mentally harassed her. Twigs claimed she had felt "scared and intimidated and controlled" by the actor, and the relationship left her with PTSD. The singer also claimed Shia had consciously transferred a sexually transmitted disease to her.

In a 2021 interview with journalist Louis Theroux's Grounded podcast on BBC Radio 4, Twigs recounted an incident.

The singer said she and Shia LaBeouf were driving back from the desert when the actor "was threatening to crash the car" unless Twigs told him she loved him. She said Shia eventually strangled her at a gas station with no bystanders intervening to help her.

FKA Twigs recalled dialing an abused women's helpline and said the conversation with the woman on the other side was a "wake-up call" for her. She had acknowledged the abusive nature of her relationship with Shia LaBeouf by then and had started seeing a therapist.

The Holy Terrain singer said she was able to leave the actor after a few months since starting her consultation.

Shia LaBeouf apologized for his behavior towards women despite initially denying FKA Twigs' allegations

Addressing FKA Twigs' allegations, Shia LaBeouf told The New York Times that many of the singer's claims were not true.

However, the actor had admitted his guilt towards Twigs and another woman named Karolyn Pho. Shia said he owed these women an opportunity to publicly share their side of the story. Shia LaBeouf also took accountability for his actions.

The Nymphomaniac star said:

"I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations."

Shia LaBeouf also admitted his repeated patterns of hurting those close to him. He acknowledged his abusive nature to himself as well as to the people around him and said he was "ashamed" of his behavior. The actor was also apologetic to the people he hurt.

