“Sometimes she feels self conscious”- The Real Housewives of Miami star Russell and Guerdy seek couple’s therapy

Episode 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 was released on July 16. The episode saw Guerdy and her husband, Russell, visiting a couple's therapist, Delphine. They wanted to seek counselling following Guerdy's cancer diagnosis, which was made a year ago.

They both opened up about how they viewed the situation and what they wanted now that it was over. Guerdy stated that she didn't want her husband to see himself as her caretaker and wanted them to become a couple.

Russell shared that he was just proud of the progress she had made. Then, when he was asked to share how he viewed the situation, he said,

"Sometimes she feels self conscious."

He empowered her by saying that he just wanted her to get over all the trauma from her life and truly be the powerful woman she was.

Guerdy shared the struggles of her childhood and how that impacted her psyche.

What The Real Housewives of Miami stars Guerdy and Russell discussed during their couple's therapy

Russell and Guerdy shared with their therapist, Delphine, that they met in high school when they were in 10th grade.

Guerdy shared in The Real Housewives of Miami confessional that it had been a year since her cancer diagnosis, and now they had to deal with the trauma that came with it.

"We went through cancer together, and Russell was by my side through the whole thing, but I didn't want to see him as her caretaker," Guerdy shared.

She added that they needed to move on and start seeing themselves as a couple again. Russell admitted that it was hard seeing Guerdy in a vulnerable situation like that.

Guerdy got emotional and shared that there was a time when she said she didn't want to take chemotherapy, and it was okay if it was her time to go. However, Russell encouraged her, saying she needed to do it for him and the kids.

Russell said that he witnessed someone as powerful as Guerdy, someone who had so much light, taking the fall. He added that they were lucky to get through it, but sometimes his wife felt self-conscious.

Guerdy stated that she didn't want her husband to see himself as a caretaker, so Delphine asked him what they needed to do to make him switch off his behavior of a "first responder".

Russell corrected Guerdy, saying that he wasn't traumatized but "amazed and proud" of her. He added that he wanted his wife to be on her own, away from the trauma that past events of her life gave her.

Guerdy was relieved to hear his stance and was grateful for it. This then prompted her to talk about her childhood on The Real Housewives of Miami.

She shared that she came to Miami from France at the age of nine because her father wanted to pursue his dreams with the church.

She shared that her father only brought her and her brother while all the other siblings remained in France. This made her not like situations where she was being excluded in a mean way.

She shared in The Real Housewives of Miami confessional that her father left her at a cousin's place in Miami and left for France.

He promised to be back with the rest of the family, and she was waiting for three months, in a different country, at a time when she couldn't speak English.

She said this experience shaped her and might be the reason why she gets bothered about small things.

For more updates on The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 star Guerdy, fans can follow her official Instagram handle, @guerdydesign.

